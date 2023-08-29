Share:

Asia

Asian equities experienced marginal upticks on Tuesday, a prelude to a week marked by a flurry of critical economic indicators. Notably, the rally in Chinese shares continued for a second consecutive session, fueled by conjecture surrounding potential additional stimulus actions.

The buoyancy in regional markets drew inspiration from Wall Street's positive performance. The preceding day saw U.S. equities conclude with gains, propelled by robust showings in the industrial and technology sectors. This favourable momentum resonated in Asian trading, mainly propelled by advancements in technology stocks across the region.

The preceding day's strength in Asian stocks had been accentuated by China's unveiling of strategic measures to bolster its embattled stock market. Presently, market participants remained attuned to any indications of further stimulus interventions in the largest economy within the region. This emphasis on stimulus arises from the challenges of mitigating decelerating growth, which has become a pressing concern.

China is on the stimulus boil again

Country Garden (HK:2007), a prominent property developer, saw its shares surge by more than 4% following China's implementation of additional measures to bolster the struggling property sector. To allay apprehensions regarding potential debt defaults, the company assured investors that several crucial offshore projects were proceeding as plned.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD (HK:1211), an electric vehicle manufacturer, recorded a remarkable uptick of over 6%. This surge was an extension of previous gains, spurred by BYD's entrance into a substantial $2.2 billion agreement to acquire the Chinese mobility division of Jabil (NYSE:JBL), a manufacturer based in the United States.

In addition, the cohort of local institutions instructed by China policy makers to buy the dip and refrain from selling again has temporarily put a floor under markets.