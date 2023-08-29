Asia
Asian equities experienced marginal upticks on Tuesday, a prelude to a week marked by a flurry of critical economic indicators. Notably, the rally in Chinese shares continued for a second consecutive session, fueled by conjecture surrounding potential additional stimulus actions.
The buoyancy in regional markets drew inspiration from Wall Street's positive performance. The preceding day saw U.S. equities conclude with gains, propelled by robust showings in the industrial and technology sectors. This favourable momentum resonated in Asian trading, mainly propelled by advancements in technology stocks across the region.
The preceding day's strength in Asian stocks had been accentuated by China's unveiling of strategic measures to bolster its embattled stock market. Presently, market participants remained attuned to any indications of further stimulus interventions in the largest economy within the region. This emphasis on stimulus arises from the challenges of mitigating decelerating growth, which has become a pressing concern.
China is on the stimulus boil again
Country Garden (HK:2007), a prominent property developer, saw its shares surge by more than 4% following China's implementation of additional measures to bolster the struggling property sector. To allay apprehensions regarding potential debt defaults, the company assured investors that several crucial offshore projects were proceeding as plned.
Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD (HK:1211), an electric vehicle manufacturer, recorded a remarkable uptick of over 6%. This surge was an extension of previous gains, spurred by BYD's entrance into a substantial $2.2 billion agreement to acquire the Chinese mobility division of Jabil (NYSE:JBL), a manufacturer based in the United States.
In addition, the cohort of local institutions instructed by China policy makers to buy the dip and refrain from selling again has temporarily put a floor under markets.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.0800, moving away from over a two-month low. The pair is supported by a modest USD downtick. Retreating US bond yields and a positive risk tone turn out to be key factors weighing on the Greenback ahead of the US jobs and sentiment data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2850 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding on to the renewed upside, heading toward 1.2850 in the European morning on Tuesday. The extended retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin the pair. Focus shifts to the m id-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus
Gold Price defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain.
The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week
US JOLTs Job Openings in July at 9.582M, hinting at stable conditions amid tight labour markets. EU German CPI held at 0.3%, while US Q2 GDP at 2.4% reflects effective economic planning.