Before the highly anticipated US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, broader DM markets appeared stuck in an anticipatory holding pattern.

Interpreting the data from this week at face value, the perspective of a soft economic landing remains intact. However, notable red flags are emerging from the consumer sector, primarily due to a persistent decline in the savings rate. This was somewhat expected, given the Federal Reserve's vigorous campaign of interest rate hikes. Furthermore, the elevated supercore measure, which encompasses a broader range of economic indicators, is unlikely to provide any solace to policymakers.

Meanwhile, Asian equity markets exhibited a positive trend this morning, driven by China's proactive measures to bolster its economy. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) took a significant step by reducing financial institutions' foreign exchange reserve requirements for the first time this year. Effective September 15, the central bank will lower the forex reserve ratio from 6% to 4%, a strategic move to curb the yuan's depreciation.

Contrary to recent trends, Chinese economic data has taken a more favourable turn for investors. The headline Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) exhibited a substantial increase, rising to 51.0 in August from 49.2 in July. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Caixin manufacturing PMIs reported robust figures for new orders and output for July to August, surpassing consensus expectations by a considerable margin. These encouraging numbers may be indicative of an early-stage stabilization in manufacturing activity.

Oil

Oil prices continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive month. This surge was primarily propelled by the extended production cuts agreed upon by the OPEC+ alliance. Moreover, there is mounting speculation that Saudi Arabia intends to extend its unilateral reduction of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into October. This move is expected to constrain global supply availability further, potentially leading to significant reductions in oil inventories.

Forex

The minutes from the European Central Bank's (ECB) July meeting reveal a persistent concern regarding inflation pressures and the effectiveness of the ECB's efforts to bring inflation back to its target level swiftly. However, these minutes also indicate a subtle shift towards a more dovish stance in the ECB's perspective.

Our assessment of whether there will be a rate hike in September has been a close call, with our baseline expectation leaning towards no rate increase. The dovish tone in the minutes, coupled with the less hawkish comments made by Isabel Schnabel in her recent speech, as well as the latest release of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data, has made the case for a pause in September seem somewhat more justifiable.

Nevertheless, the possibility of a rate hike remains a real consideration. As noted before, the ECB aims to convey to the market that it retains the option to raise rates further into restrictive territory if needed and to maintain a sufficiently restrictive stance for an extended period. If the ECB does choose to pause in September, it does so intending to avoid the interpretation that it marks a shift in its overall policy direction. But whether the FX market believes this will be the real test for the EURO in the event of a September ECB pause.