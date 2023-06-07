Share:

As broader markets remain in wait-and-watch mode ahead of CPI and next week's Fed meeting, global investors turn a wary eye toward another China data shocker.

Indeed, another downside China data miss to digest as export value declined sharply in May in both year-over-year and sequential terms and significantly below consensus forecast (-7.5% yoy vs. Bloomberg consensus: -1.8%). And the data is getting framed with a tinge of geopolitical risk overtones as China's customs commented that the decline of exports to the US and Japan might be the potential driver behind weaker export growth.

Oil and the Yuan are trading in parallel universes these days, and after weaker trade data, both are struggling for traction. Indeed, Oil and the Yuan risks are skewed towards further weakness unless there is a more robust and credible official policy response than hitherto evidenced in the current backdrop.