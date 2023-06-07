As broader markets remain in wait-and-watch mode ahead of CPI and next week's Fed meeting, global investors turn a wary eye toward another China data shocker.
Indeed, another downside China data miss to digest as export value declined sharply in May in both year-over-year and sequential terms and significantly below consensus forecast (-7.5% yoy vs. Bloomberg consensus: -1.8%). And the data is getting framed with a tinge of geopolitical risk overtones as China's customs commented that the decline of exports to the US and Japan might be the potential driver behind weaker export growth.
Oil and the Yuan are trading in parallel universes these days, and after weaker trade data, both are struggling for traction. Indeed, Oil and the Yuan risks are skewed towards further weakness unless there is a more robust and credible official policy response than hitherto evidenced in the current backdrop.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
