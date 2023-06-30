Share:

US stock futures are trading slightly higher in Asia as investors absorb last night's US Bank stress test report, an encouraging drop in weekly jobless claims, and position ahead of the May PCE inflation report due later today.

Indeed the favourable CCAR bank stress test results helped push up the Financials sector despite higher yields as some of the market unknowns around the US banking sector get ironed out.

But with 10 y US yields shooting higher on the back of a sharp drop in weekly jobless claims and an upward revision to 1Q23 GDP growth -- stock pickers may still be concerned that the data points to a stronger economy than the Fed wants and likely puts more at stake on tonight PCE inflation report.

Despite authorities supporting the RMB via State Bank intervention, weakness is likely to persist, particularly given ongoing portfolio outflows and an increasingly slower macro outlook. For things to improve, the authorities will need to take more actions, particularly in supporting growth via fiscal stimulus, not rate cuts which will weigh on the RMB.

Verbal intervention from MOF/BOJ on the yen has been quite muted and disappointing from our perspective, but that is widely seen as likely to change should USD/JPY go much above Y145.

And while Pre-existing yen-financed carry positioning will help the BOJ's intervention cause this year, in a higher US interest rate environment, these are not ideal conditions for BOJ intervention as they will need to do away with YCC in conjunction with selling dollars to make it stick.

Still, the extent of yen weakness and associated levels on USD/JPY and other key pairs will probably not stop the MOF from trying to impact the spot on USD/JPY near Y150.