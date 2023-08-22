The US stock markets continue to outperform, with technology stocks leading the way thanks to advancements in AI. Investors eagerly anticipate the release of Nvidia's second-quarter results, which are scheduled for tomorrow. The strong performance of US equities contributes to the idea of "US exceptionalism," supported by promising growth numbers and a central bank committed to maintaining a strong stance as it winds down its tightening cycle.
In a positive turn of events, Chinese shares experienced a last-minute surge, which lifted the overall mood in the Asian market. The rebound of key mainland equity indexes from previously oversold levels is particularly noteworthy. The technology sector has been the driving force behind these gains as the world embraces the AI bandwagon.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
