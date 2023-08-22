Share:

The US stock markets continue to outperform, with technology stocks leading the way thanks to advancements in AI. Investors eagerly anticipate the release of Nvidia's second-quarter results, which are scheduled for tomorrow. The strong performance of US equities contributes to the idea of "US exceptionalism," supported by promising growth numbers and a central bank committed to maintaining a strong stance as it winds down its tightening cycle.

In a positive turn of events, Chinese shares experienced a last-minute surge, which lifted the overall mood in the Asian market. The rebound of key mainland equity indexes from previously oversold levels is particularly noteworthy. The technology sector has been the driving force behind these gains as the world embraces the AI bandwagon.