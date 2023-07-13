Share:

Markets have put in sturdy performance thanks to an encouraging US CPI report that boosted hopes of a soft landing for the US economy.

Many in-the-know investors have been arguing this is the direction of travel for some weeks now and highlighted numerous underlying measures of CPI that have been quickly rolling over in recent months, specifically around used car prices and shelter. And by all counts, these areas will likely improve further.

And the good news is the disinflation process looks increasingly benign, especially when set against a US economy characterized by low unemployment and solid growth.

The most bearish outcome for the dollar is a combination of declining US inflation under relatively decent growth conditions, especially in a world where supply-side inflation is improving. In this context, the acute decline in global manufacturing does not have to be interpreted as a hard-landing signal but rather a healthy rebalancing of post-COVID overabundances.

Oil prices have been trading steadily above $80 bbl. Still, few, if any, importing nations want to pay higher oil prices, especially China, given that policymakers are trying to stimulate the economy. Hence it would not be surprising to see China release barrels from strategic petroleum reserves to take some of the heat out of the oil market rally.