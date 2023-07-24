Share:

With the markets looking at the view from the probable Fed peak, stock indexes are opening up a tad apprehensive this week, at least in Asia, as investors are likely a bit uncertain about the guidance Chair Powell wants to provide about the policy path ahead. Still, for growth markets, the more exciting question beyond whether there is an additional hike after July is the conditions that would prompt the Fed to ease.

In China, the song remains the same: persistent growth headwinds (property slowdown and weak confidence in particular) require more demand-side stimulus and, thus, additional government spending. However, China’s fiscal conditions still face persistent challenges this year, especially from falling land sales revenue and troubled LGFV financing. So while stimulus mini is getting delivered, the deluge required to right the ship properly might not be coming down the pipe.

Hence, investors remain underwhelmed by Beijing’s vow to roll out more measures to support private investment.

Despite yet another more robust Yuan fix, the CNH weakened through the morning Asia session as the growth outlook remains glum.

Malaysia also feels the downdraft from the global Post Covid inflation reset as price pressure eased again in June, with lower food and transportation costs leading the price drops. The ringgit is trading lower on the softer-than-expected CPI reading as it eliminates any thought, as fleeting as it might have been, of the BNM hiking rates to defend the local currency.