With the markets looking at the view from the probable Fed peak, stock indexes are opening up a tad apprehensive this week, at least in Asia, as investors are likely a bit uncertain about the guidance Chair Powell wants to provide about the policy path ahead. Still, for growth markets, the more exciting question beyond whether there is an additional hike after July is the conditions that would prompt the Fed to ease.
In China, the song remains the same: persistent growth headwinds (property slowdown and weak confidence in particular) require more demand-side stimulus and, thus, additional government spending. However, China’s fiscal conditions still face persistent challenges this year, especially from falling land sales revenue and troubled LGFV financing. So while stimulus mini is getting delivered, the deluge required to right the ship properly might not be coming down the pipe.
Hence, investors remain underwhelmed by Beijing’s vow to roll out more measures to support private investment.
Despite yet another more robust Yuan fix, the CNH weakened through the morning Asia session as the growth outlook remains glum.
Malaysia also feels the downdraft from the global Post Covid inflation reset as price pressure eased again in June, with lower food and transportation costs leading the price drops. The ringgit is trading lower on the softer-than-expected CPI reading as it eliminates any thought, as fleeting as it might have been, of the BNM hiking rates to defend the local currency.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1050 after dismal German and Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1050 in the European session on Monday. The German and Eurozone PMIs data disappointed in July, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. US PMIs next in focus.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2850 after disappointing UK PMIs
GBP/USD is holding lower ground below 1.2850 after the UK Services PMI missed estimates with 51.1 in July. The manufacturing gauge also fell short of expectations. Traders stay on tenterhooks ahead of the key Fed rate decision. US S&P Global preliminary PMIs awaited.
Gold price stabilizes as Fed likely to resume interest-rate hiking cycle in July
Gold price trades directionless around $1,960.00 as investors await Fed policy for further guidance. One more interest- rate hike from the Fed is widely expected to return the United States' stubborn inflation to 2%.
History shows why investors should pay close attention to Dogecoin price now
Dogecoin price has remained bearish since May 2021, with the exception of a massive bullish move in October 2022. Despite the scale of this move, it was undone and DOGE went back to being bearish.
A week packed with earnings and central bank decisions
Last week ended on a caution note after the first earnings from Big Tech companies were not bad, but not good enough to further boost an already impressive rally so far this year.