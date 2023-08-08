Most markets remain relatively stable as investors await more clarity from crucial inflation data and significant earnings reports this week. However, Chinese shares were negatively impacted by a new wave of selling in property stocks. Investors viewed the lack of specificity and limited scope of current policies as a “day late and a Yuan short.” ( Yes, the Yuan is weaker).
The mood towards the region was further dampened by weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, with imports and exports falling faster since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by policymakers to right the ship.
This week, inflation figures from the United States and China will provide further insight into the world's largest economies. However, the readings are expected to move in opposite directions. In the U.S., investors are braced for a re-acceleration of price growth that could pressure the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in September. In contrast, Chinese inflation is expected to remain close to contraction and could cause the PBoC to cut rates.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
