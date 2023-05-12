Share:

Markets

Markets have failed to fully embrace softer US inflation data, as renewed fears of a global economic slowdown have markets, outside of tech, leaning risk-off. Investors are growing concerned about weak China data, the US debt ceiling impasse, and the ongoing situation with regional banks.

Asia equities have put in a characterless performance balancing China's deflationary funk against hope of a geopolitical detente. A meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna offered some hope two sides were trying to ease tensions.

There is no shortage of debt ceiling hand-wringing in Foggy Bottom (Washington DC). Yet, most think the saga will be resolved without any significant disruptions. The presumption is based on history and the view that no elected official wants to wear the" I started a recession button" heading into an election year.

Oil

The sharpest oil price drops have coincided with rising fears that regional banking stress will push the US into recession. Statistically, US banking stress—proxied using US bank equity prices— explains much of the daily Brent price action over the last few months.

Forex

After the historic volatility of the past 2 months, Fed policy has entered less choppy waters. While markets are priced accordingly for the Fed June pause, no one is debating that the Fed funds rate is much more likely to go from the current 5% to 3% than to 7%.over the next 24 months. But even on those dead specific odds, the markets are pricing too much easing in late 2023 and early 2024

It would be an unusual policy decision for the Fed to ease this year against tight labour markets. And given last Friday's strong Nonfarm Payrolls reading, ultra-low unemployment rate, plus recent inflation pressures, even the most ardent Fed critic should concede the Fed will likely be cautious about easing too soon.

The positive European story and another ECB rate hike are mainly in the price. So, negative dollar drivers will have to kick in for the next move higher in EURUSD. Whereas the risk for the EURO is that the ECB underdelivers, given they seldom, if ever, go full-on hawk on their own

US MARKETS US equities were down a bit Thursday as the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, snapping a 4-day winning streak. And US10yr yields are down 6bps to 3.38% as investors digest a softer-than-expected PPI release -- the second piece of data suggesting inflation is moderating -- along with a mixed bag of updates from Corporate America.