Some of the highlights in Asia next week include Australia’s wage data, the BoK meeting, Taiwan's export orders and Singapore’s CPI.
Australia’s wage price index will provide direction for policymakers
Australia is set to release fourth-quarter wage price index data on 22 February. This was a keenly watched data point in 2021 when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tied its cash rate target to wage growth rising to a level consistent with target inflation of 3.5-4%. In the last quarter, the wage price index grew by 3.1%, which means that there is still room to inch higher, while inflation is currently running at 8.4% YoY.
If the wage price index grew by 1.0% in the fourth quarter from the third – as it did in the third quarter from the second, the index would finally reach 3.5%. Although this very lagging data point is mainly of academic interest, a rising number would still encourage hawkish rhetoric from the RBA.
BoK to pause on Thursday?
The Bank of Korea will meet on Thursday. We believe that the BoK’s rate hike cycle ended with the 25bp hike in January. But given that January's consumer price index picked up again, we are expecting the BoK to maintain its hawkish stance.
China's loan prime rates to remain unchanged
Chinese banks will announce possible changes to loan prime rates (LPR) next week. Given that the economy is recovering and that the People's Bank of China left the 1Y Medium Lending Facility rate (MLF) unchanged, we predict that the chance for a change in the LPR is small. Moreover, banks have been told by the government to offer lower interest rates on mortgages to provide support to the economy. This would result in banks not having enough room to squeeze net interest margins.
Weak semiconductor demand could hurt Taiwan’s economy
Export orders and industrial production will likely give clues about how bad semiconductor demand was in January. We expect declines of around 10-20% year-on-year for both. Final GDP data should show a slight yearly contraction; the advance estimate was -0.86% YoY. We expect Taiwan to enter a mild recession in the first half of this year given weak demand for semiconductors, the main pillar of the economy.
Singapore CPI Inflation report
We could see headline inflation tick lower, but core inflation will likely remain elevated at 5.2% YoY as the latest increase in the goods and services tax kicks in. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced a fresh round of subsidies to help households deal with the rising cost of living. Wong believes inflation will remain elevated for at least the first half of the year.
Persistent price pressures should keep the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in hawkish mode although it needs to strike a delicate balance as slowing global trade threatens to negatively impact the export sector.
Key events in Asia next week
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Asia week ahead: Australian wages, Singaporean inflation, Bank of Korea meeting
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range at around 1.0700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays in a consolidation phase following Wednesday's rally as investors await US data releases. Comments from ECB officials will also be looked upon for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains at around 1.2050
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2050 on Wednesday. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood helps the pair cling to its gains as investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US and speeches of central bank officials.
Gold struggles to gather recovery momentum, stays near $1,840
Gold price has managed to pull away from the multi-week low it set at $1,830 on Wednesday. XAU/USD, however, is finding it difficult to gather recovery momentum and staying below $1,840 with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding steady at around 3.8%.
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the SEC. The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Just forget about recession
A recession that would hit equities and boost bonds? Forget about all that, it’s not happening. And if you look at the data, what’s happening is the exact opposite.