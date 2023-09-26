European markets got off to a poor start to the week yesterday as concerns around sticky inflation, and low growth (stagflation), or recession served to push yields higher, pushing the DAX to its lowest levels since late March, pushing both it and the CAC 40 below the important technical level of the 200-day SMA.
Recent economic data is already flashing warning signs over possible stagnation, especially in Europe while US data is proving to be more resilient.
Worries over the property sector in China didn’t help sentiment yesterday after it emerged Chinese property group Evergrande said it was struggling to organise a process to restructure its debt, prompting weakness in basic resources.
The increase in yields manifested itself in German and French 10-year yields, both of which rose to their highest levels in 12 years, with the DAX feeling the pressure along with the CAC 40, while the FTSE100 slipped to a one week low.
US markets initially opened lower in the face of a similar rise in yields with the S&P500 opening at a 3-month low, as US 10-year yields continued to push to fresh 16-year highs above 4.5%. These initial losses didn’t last as US stocks closed higher for the first time in 5 days.
The US dollar also made new highs for the year, rising to its best level since 30th November last year as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for much longer than its counterparts due to the greater resilience of the US economy.
The focus this week is on the latest inflation figures from Australia, as well as the core PCE Deflator from the US, as well as the latest flash CPI numbers for September from France, Germany, Spain as well as the wider EU flash number which is due on Friday. This could show the ECB erred a couple of weeks ago when it tightened the rate hike screw further to a record high.
On the data front today the focus will be on US consumer confidence for September, after the sharp fall from July’s 117.00 to August’s 106.10. Expectations are for a more modest slowdown to 105.50 on the back of the continued rise in gasoline prices which has taken place since the June lows.
The late rebound in US markets doesn’t look set to translate into today’s European open with Asia markets also sliding back on the same combination of stagflation concerns and reports that Chinese property company Evergrande missed a debt payment.
Another warning from ratings agency Moody’s about the impact of another government shutdown on the US economy, and its credit rating, didn’t help the overall mood, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he expects another Fed rate rise before the end of the year helping to further boost the US dollar as well as yields.
EUR/USD – Slid below the 1.0600 level yesterday potentially opening the prospect of further losses towards the March lows at 1.0515. Currently have resistance at 1.0740, which we need to get above to stabilise and minimise the risk of further weakness.
GBP/USD – Slipped to the 1.2190 area, and has since rebounded, however the bias remains for a retest of the 1.2000 area. Only a move back above the 1.2430 area and 200-day SMA stabilises and argues for a return to the 1.2600 area.
EUR/GBP – Currently have resistance at the 200-day SMA at 0.8720, which is capping the upside. A break here targets the 0.8800 area, however while below the bias remains for a pullback. If we slip below the 0.8660 area, we could see a move back to the 0.8620 area.
USD/JPY – Has continued to climb higher towards the 150.00 area with support currently at the lows last week at 147.20/30. Major support currently at the 146.00 area.
FTSE100 is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,622.
DAX is expected to open 20 points lower at 15,385.
CAC40 is expected to open 16 points lower at 7,108.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0600 on firmer US Dollar, yields
EUR/USD keeps its bearish momentum intact while consolidating below 1.0600 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair remains undermined by the ongoing uptrend in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields on the Fed's higher for-longer rate view.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, seems vulnerable around 1.2200 amid bullish USD
The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure and trades in negative territory for the fourth consecutive week during the early European session on Tuesday. The major pair trades near 1.2203, losing 0.07% on the day.
Gold price languishes near one-and-half-week low on hawkish Fed expectations
Gold price prolongs its descending trend witnessed over the past week or so and weakens further below the $1,915 level, hitting over a one-week low on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near its highest level since December 2022 touched on Monday and continues to undermine the XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is best known for being a token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem but is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Expectations turn critical after Fed’s announcement Premium
The United States (US) CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have extended its decline in September after trimming June and July gains in August. The index, which reflects prevailing business conditions and aims to predict what will happen in the upcoming months, is foreseen at 105.5 in September.