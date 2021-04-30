General trend
- Financials trade lower in China and Hong Kong [ICBC and Bank of China dropped after reporting earnings].
- Hang Seng continued to decline after the lower open [HK TECH index has declined by over 1.9% amid ongoing regulatory concerns; Nasdaq FUTs drop during Asia].
- Shanghai Composite ended the morning session -0.5% [Property and Financial firms declined].
- Nikkei has remained lower following yesterday’s holiday [Sony drops over 6% after recently reported earnings/guidance; Komatsu, Tokyo Electron, Japan Tobacco, and ANA are due to report after the market close].
- Energy index has weighed on the S&P ASX 200 [Beach Energy declined over 20% on production update].
- DBS rose after Q1 earnings report and revised outlook.
- Japan markets to be closed for holiday May 3-5th (Mon-Wed).
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Aon, CBOE, Charter Communications, Colgate-Palmolive, Clorox, Chevron, Fannie Mae, Goodyear, W.W. Grainger, Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, Johnson Controls, Lazard, L3Harris, LyondellBasell, Moog, Newell, Pitney Bowes, Piper Sandler, Phillips 66, Restaurant Brands, Weyerhaeuser, Exxon.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat
- (AU) Australia Mar Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.4% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.0% v 0.8%e.
- (AU) Australia Q1 PPI Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: +0.2% v 0.1% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.50% June 2031 bonds, avg yield 1.6882% v 1.7161% prior, bid to cover 3.33x v 2.82x prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand May Consumer Confidence Index: 115.4 v 110.8 prior; M/M: +4.2% v -2.0% prior.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) offers to buy a total of NZ$350M in government bonds next week under QE program v NZ$350M prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.6%, Shanghai Composite -0.2%.
-*(CN) CHINA APR MANUFACTURING PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 51.1 V 51.8E (13th month of expansion); Non-manufacturing PMI: 54.9 v 56.1e (12th straight month of expansion).
-*(CN) CHINA APR CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 51.9 V 50.9E (12th month of expansion, 4-month high).
- (CN) China NBS: China companies face chip shortages and impeded logistics internationally.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4672 v 6.4715 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China 1-day repo rate increases to 2.2670%, +45bps.
- (CN) China govt said to step up oversight of financial operations of online platforms - financial press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.2% [index was closed on April 29th].
-*(JP) JAPAN MAR PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: +2.2% V -2.0%E; +4.0Y/Y: % V -0.6%E.
-*(JP) JAPAN APR TOKYO CPI Y/Y: -0.6% V -0.2%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: -0.2% V 0.0%E.
- (JP) Japan Apr Final PMI Manufacturing: 53.6 v 53.3 prelim (confirms 3rd consecutive expansion).
-*(JP) JAPAN MAR JOBLESS RATE: 2.6% V 2.9%E.
- (JP) Japan Apr Consumer Confidence: 34.7 v 34.2e.
- (JP) Japan Cabinet approves use of ¥500B in reserve funds to support business affected by pandemic and mandatory closures - Press (as expected).
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.1%.
- (KR) South Korea Mar Industrial Production M/M: -0.8% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.2%e.
- (KR) South Korea Mar Retail Sales M/M: +2.3% v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: % v 8.4% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Mar Cyclical Leading Index Change: 0.2 v 0.2 prior.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: CPI may increase >2.0% due to base effects, sees 'limited' chance that annual inflation will exceed the 2% target.
- (KR) South Korea President Moon approval rating falls to record low of 29% - Gallup.
Other Asia
- (SG) Singapore Mar Bank Loans and Advances Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.9% prior.
- (SG) Singapore Mar M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 28.2% v 29.7% prior; M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.09% v 10.3% prior.
North America
- (US) White House Press Sec Psaki: still evaluating report of directed energy attack near the White House.
- Amazon [AMZN]: Reports Q1 $15.79 v $9.65e, Rev $108.5B v $105.1Be; Guides Q2 Rev $110-116B v $108Be.
- (US) Q1 ADVANCE GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 6.4% V 6.6%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 10.7% V 10.5%E.
Europe
- (UK) Apr Lloyds Business Barometer: 29 v 15 prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.9%, ASX 200 -0.9% , Hang Seng -1.9%; Shanghai Composite -1.1%% ; Kospi -0.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.2126-1.2115 ; JPY 109.05-108.71 ; AUD 0.7785-0.7763 ;NZD 0.7255-0.7239.
- Gold flat at $1,768/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $64.47/brl; Copper -0.1%% at $4.4787/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2100 amid firmer yields, ahead of German, EZ GDP
EUR/USD holds lower ground above 1.2100, heading into Friday’s European session. Although higher US Treasury yields underpin the dollar, a cautious tone ahead of preliminary Q1 GDPs from Germany and Eurozone also add to the weight on the spot.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3950 amid subdued US dollar
GBP/USD is trading in a relatively tight range for the past two sessions. US dollar index trades near multi-month lows above 90.60. Risk-aversion weighs upon the sterling. The pair lost its sheen in the New York session after the release of upbeat US Q1 GDP data, which stood at 6.4%.
Gold’s bearish bias intact while below $1777
After witnessing good two-way businesses on Thursday, Gold (XAU/USD) is holding on to recent recovery gains amid a broadly subdued US dollar and higher Treasury yields. The returns on the US debt surged after the country’s annualized GDP beat estimates with 6.4% in Q1 2021.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
NIO slides below $40 ahead of Q1 results
After starting the day near Wednesday's closing level at $41.50, NIO shares lost traction and dropped to a fresh weekly low of $38.73 before going into a consolidation phase. As investors await first-quarter earnings figures that will be unveiled after the closing bell, NIO trades at $39.40, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.