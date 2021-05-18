General trend
- Asian equities opened flat to higher despite the declines on Wall St; US equity FUTs rise in Asia; Energy shares trade generally higher after overnight rise in oil prices.
- Nikkei outperforms after lagging on Monday [Big Nikkei components rise after prior declines (Fast Retailing, Softbank Group); Topix Banks index rises after earnings from MUFG].
- Hang Seng has remained higher [Energy cos. and TECH index rise; Financial and Property firms also move higher]; Baidu reports earnings after the market close.
- Shanghai Composite lagged during the morning session [Banks and Consumer indices decline during morning session].
- S&P ASX 200 has extended modest gains [Resources index gains over 2% amid rise in Chinese ore prices; Gold miner St Barbara drops over 8% on guidance cut; Energy index rises over 1.5%; Financials also rise; Industrials lagged after results/guidance from James Hardie].
- Taiex has gained over 4%, the index dropped ~3% during prior session.
- Australia Treasury Sec and China NDRC comment on iron ore.
- Australia Q1 wage data due on Wed (May 19th); April jobs data due on Thurs (May 20th).
- Companies due to report earnings during the NY morning include Home Depot, HUYA, iQiyi, Macy’s, Netease.com, Walmart.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) Australia Treasury Sec Kennedy: Aussie economic recovery stronger than many other countries; Iron ore price key uncertainty for economic outlook.
- JHX.AU Reports FY21 Net $262.8M v $241.5M y/y; adj EBIT $629M v $486.8M y/y; Rev $2.9B v $2.6B y/y.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$214.7B v A$195.8B prior (Record high).
- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) MAY MEETING MINUTES:NO RATE RISE UNTIL ACTUAL INFLATION SUSTAINABLY IN 2-3% TARGET BAND; REITERATES NOT EXPECTED TO SEE CONDITIONS FOR RATE RISE UNTIL 2024.
- (AU) China National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC): Australia should stop wrong actions of interfering with bilateral trade.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%
- (JP) JAPAN Q1 PRELIMINARY GDP Q/Q: -1.3% V -1.1%E; GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: -5.1% V -4.5%E; Business Spending Q/Q: -1.4% v 0.8%e.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: No concerned much about global economic outlook; Important to discuss longer trading hours in Securities industry.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Service consumption is down in GDP but is recovering overall.
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Expect exports to keep growing on US and China demand, latent potential for recovery in capex and consumption; Govt will act flexibly including use of reserve fund.
Korea
- Kospi opened 0.0%.
- (KR) Local Korean press focused on the upcoming meeting between US President Biden and S. Korea President Moon.
- Markets higher by 0.5% on institutional buying.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.9%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China Govt said it will support developing countries' appeal to waive off intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines – press; Vaccine maker shares decline.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4357 v 6.4307 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC considering lowering risk weight for green financial assets - Chinese press.
- (CN) China National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC): Approved CNY97.3B of fixed investments in Apr; Will support private sector taking part in ownership reform, PPI may rise further in the coming months.
- (CN) China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gave 9 REITs the approval to register.
- (HK) Hong Kong temporarily halts operations of Taiwan trade office, effective immediately; Not related to COVID - press.
North America
- (US) Fed's Kaplan (non-voter; hawkish): See US GDP at 6.5% in 2021 and unemployment down to 4%; would be good to start discussing efficacy of Fed's asset purchases sooner than later - virtual town hall.
- AMZN Reportedly in talks to potentially acquire MGM, to further support content business - The Information.
- AMZN Said to have made an $9.0B offer to acquire MGM studios - Variety.
- (US) Senate votes 86-11 to open debate on bill to authorize more than $110B for basic and advanced tech research to address China competition.
Europe
- (DE) According to latest INSA poll Germany conservatives lead election with 25.5%, Greens 23%; SPD 16%.
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.8%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 +0.9%; ASX 200 +0.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.2160-1.2152; JPY 109.27-109.17; AUD 0.7775-0.7759; NZD 0.7220-0.7200.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,869/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $66.36/brl; Copper +0.2% at $4.73/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground, approaching 1.4200 after an upbeat UK jobs report. The cable cheers the broad US dollar weakness despite concerns over the Indian covid strain, Brexit and chatters concerning a delay in the reopening deadline of June 21.
Gold drops below $1870 as Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.