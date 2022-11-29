Chinese markets are rallying early in the session as local investors take a more pragmatic approach to the current Covid proceedings. Indeed, a probable outcome is a quicker loosening of restrictions once the current Covid wave and numerous protest flash points subside.
China markets are perking up to new housing support, a potential rate cut, and speculation that protests may expedite a shift from Covid-Zero policies.
There is no doubt many western companies are facing supply chain problems; what is often overlooked is that China is as bullish on companies like Apple as Apple is on China. Hence policymakers need to quell the demonstrations and get people back to work. So far, the limited follow-through in global markets indicates that investors believe Xi will find a way.
And while the heavy police presence may unnerve a Western audience, it effectively returns business as usual. It allows long-term investors to peer down that 6-12 month-looking lens more comfortably. The Chinese economy is expected to display a distinct "two halves" next year, where a brutal winter will give way to above-consensus growth in H2.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0300, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0300 amid month-end flows. The US Dollar Index gathers strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases while investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.