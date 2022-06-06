USDINR 77.50 ▼ 0.15%.

EUR/USD 1.0726 ▲ 0.07%.

GBP/USD 1.2497 ▲ 0.10%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.500 ▲ 0.59%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.941 ▼ 0.49%.

ADXY 103.88 ▼ 0.01%.

Brent Oil 120.67 ▲ 0.79%.

Gold 1,858.55 ▲ 0.45%.

NIFTY 50 16,478.30 ▼ 0.64%.

Global developments

US May jobs data beat expectations. Headline NFP print came in at 390k against expectations of 325k. Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%. Strong labor data would give the Fed comfort and confidence as of now to tighten monetary policy aggressively to rein in inflation. The effect of Monetary policy changes is however felt with a lag. At each stage the Fed would carefully assess the impact that rate hikes and balance sheet normalization would have had on labor market and consumption.

Russian president Putin has warned that Russia would target new cities in Ukraine if it were to be hit by a missile supplied by the US. Russia is now controlling about 20% of Ukraine and is consolidating it's position in East and South Ukraine. There are reports of Russia launching fresh attacks on Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Focus this week will be on the ECB rate decision on Thursday and US May CPI print due on Friday.

Price action across assets

US real rates firmed up and the Dollar strengthened post the NFP data. Majors including Euro gave up gains. Brent is hovering around USD 120 per barrel mark. US equities ended lower with S&P500 down 1.6% and Nasdaq down 2.5%.

China May services activity contracts for third straight month – Caixin.

Domestic developments

Focus this week will be on the RBI policy due on Wednesday. We expect the RBI to hike repo rate by 40bps.

USD/INR

The Rupee has been trading extremely narrow ranges over the last 13 sessions. 77.45 has been acting as a strong support for USD/INR. On Friday after opening below 77.50, USD/INR inched higher throughout the session to end at 77.63.

RBI's FX Reserves rose USD 3.8bn to USD 601.4bn as on week ended May 27th. This would have been a result of revaluation impact of other currencies in USD terms and on account of RBI taking delivery of maturing long forwards. 3m ATMF implied vols are close to 5.35% and 1y forward yield ended at 3.75% on Friday.

Bonds and rates

The Gsec auction went through smoothly with cut off on 2036 security coming in at 7.68%. Yield on the 10y benchmark ended at 7.46% while 5y OIS had closed a couple of basis points lower at 7.02%. Bonds should follow global cues till the RBI rate decision on Wednesday.

Equities

Equities gave up intraday gains and infact reversed to end in the red, heading into the weekend. Nifty ended 0.3% lower at 16584. Cement stocks were the major losers in trade and dragged the index lower.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 76.00–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.50–78.90.

US Treasury yields staring down 3% threshold await CPI for next cue.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.66)

Focus this week will be on the RBI policy due on Wednesday. We expect the RBI to hike repo rate by 40bps. US real rates firmed up and the Dollar strengthened post the NFP data. Bonds should follow global cues till the RBI rate decision on Wednesday. The pair is expected to trade within the range of 77.55-77.80. The elevated crude oil prices, strong dollar and higher US yield is expected to keep the domestic market under pressure.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0723)

EURUSD had flat at the start of a busy week with the European Central Bank taking place. The ECB is expected to announce that the APP will end within weeks, and send a strong signal that rate hikes are coming in July and September. Forecasts will show stronger inflation and weaker growth, highlighting the ECB's challenge going forward. Data on a tight US labour market sent the US dollar higher against a basket of currencies on Friday as investors increased their stakes on the Federal Reserve in anticipation of an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. The upcoming US CPI report will be far more important for broad USD dynamics. Core prices likely stayed strong in May, with the series registering a second consecutive 0.5% MoM increase. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0670 to 1.0760.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2491)

GBPUSD struggled at 1.2600 and slides sharply below the 1.2500 figure after upbeat US economic data boosted the greenback, while UK traders remain on holiday observing the Queen’s jubilee. GBPUSD failed to extend the previous week’s recovery momentum and entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting monthly highs of 1.2660. Additionally, downbeat remarks from the BOE Deputy Governor, Jon Cunliffe on the economic outlook also dented the sentiment around the pound. Cunliffe said that the UK economy is expected to slow quite a lot over the next year or so. In the absence of major economic data, the pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2440 to 1.2530.

USD/JPY (Spot: 120.60)

USDJPY is starting out the week on flat note, the US dollar ended last week firmly bid following a tight US labour market. The May report for US jobs market supports the view that while the labour market remains firm, it continues to gradually slow. Data show that Japan has held a current account surplus for two consecutive months. Stronger inflation data in Japan keeps traders watchful for a change of tact at the Bank of Japan with respect to its Yield Curve Control policy. If US yields push higher and encourage further upside in USDJPY, the costs of this policy in terms of currency weakness could prove to be greater than the benefits. This explains why the market is likely to continue to suspect that the BoJ could do a policy U-turn in the coming months. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 130.00 to 131.10.

Strong U.S. labor market keeps Fed on aggressive rate hike path.

