Overall, it has been a story of standout weakness in the Asia Pacific region on account of troubling monetary policy , a broad deterioration in sentiment, and sliding commodities prices. A lot of this has been highlighted by recent weakness in both the Yen and Renminbi, though there has also been clear underperformance in commodity currencies like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.