U.S. stocks and government bonds fell Tuesday, sending benchmark Treasury yields near their highest levels since 2008, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2% after a strong beat on U.S. retail sales.
Rising Treasury yields have dampened the outlook for the equity market. At the same time, concerns about China's faltering economy continued to weigh commodity and currency markets after the latest batch of weaker-than-expected data.
While a healthy consumer is often perceived as a good thing by markets, the surprising retail strength could raise questions about how far along the Fed is in its fight against inflation, as such high demand might suggest there is still room to go on the rates front.
Indeed, the combination of strong retail sales and a move higher in the price indicators in the Empire manufacturing survey should keep the upward pressure on yields as markets press whether Fed policy is restrictive enough to bring inflation sustainably to target.
If US yields continue to drift higher from here, we will likely feel more air pockets that could have increasingly significant implications for broader risk markets.
Looking under the hood of the S&P 500 today, financials are the second-worst performing subsector as markets digest comments from Fitch after the credit agency suggested that if the operating environment for banks deteriorates further, they may have to downgrade the credit ratings of forerunners such as JPM.
Any further monetary policy easing, which is expected, will surely put even more depreciation pressure on the Yuan. Still, policymakers have recently exerted more influence over the CNY fix, although the fixing level continues to drift higher. We think policymakers would like a two-way market and a CNY depreciation bias to close the onshore/offshore gap gradually. While the preference for gradual adjustments is understandable, we think the growing rate differential will keep pressure on CNY, and policymakers should allow the exchange rate to be sufficiently flexible. Under current market conditions, that likely requires moving the fix gradually higher, as we’ve seen in recent days.
The RMB is one of the world's most crucial currencies because its weakness drags down the Asian FX complex while providing a bullish nuance to the dollar broadly across the board.
Making sense of the Tuesday price action
Tuesday was an interesting day for financial markets. First off, given the robust US retail sales print, which sent the Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker surging to 5%, one would have thought rates would have been higher on the day, not lower.