US equities were stronger Thursday, S&P up 1.8% Euro Stoxx600 also up 1.2%. US10yr yields up 11bps to 3.57%, 2yrs up 27bps to 4.16%. Similar rates move in Europe: 2yr bunds up 20bps, 10yrs up 16bps. The ECB hiked 50bps in line with its guidance ahead of this week's volatility, and 11 US financial institutions moved together to deposit $30bn into First Republic Bank to shore up its financial position. That coordinated industry intervention came after First Republic's share price had fallen almost 70% over the past week. When private and government institutions work in unison, good things normally happen.

In a similar vein to the ECB, the Fed can have its cake and eat it too, providing price stability and financial stability are given equal importance – implying no downgrading of price stability while the FED becomes more watchful of financial stability — Of course, after Covid smack down market operators should be confident Powell & Co have the tools necessary for delivering both without needing to trade one objective off against the other.

Indeed the market responded well to the ECB rate hike, knowing ECB’s historic creativity in responding to events; the fact Largade & Co did not see current financial conditions as requiring a liquidity response now is a positive take.

In rates and by throughput FX markets, there remains a clear – but now fully conditional – direction of travel: policy rates are unlikely to have peaked at 3.00%.,hence the EURO should strengthen on the crosses and could fly higher on the FED pause

Cross-asset markets are turning the corner but will only hit the accelerator on a relatively rapid normalization of the current global financial shock.