Although there was little fresh macro news to drive sentiment, US stocks are starting the week on a high note, building on last Friday's late rally as perhaps investors are deeply reflecting on easing concerns about inflation, rates, and the US economy's path from here on out.
Markets are assuming a pro-growth stance as investors get more comfortable with the idea of an improving macro backdrop ahead of a busy week of data from both a macro and micro perspective.
And if one takes a look under the hood, in the heat of the moment, it has that unmistakable feel of pandemic-era trading, supported by solid moves in Mega Cap Tech stocks, with the GAMMA+T (Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Tesla)
With little new news to guide sentiment, the overnight move could be a product of investors getting comfortable with the current macro backdrop while cleaning the slate of last week's trepidation or simply positioning ahead on next week's FOMC.
Indeed easing inflation pressure suggests the days of outsized hikes are behind us. That positive impulse is possibly providing a slight tailwind for risk assets after Fedspeak sealed the deal to a further downshift to a 25bp hike at the February FOMC meeting, with most officials across the hawk-and-dove spectrum signalling a preference for a slower rate hike pace.
However, will the Fed cut in 2023 is still the crucial question for risk markets amid a growing divergence in Fed pricing: the Fed indicates it intends to keep rates higher for longer into next year, but the market is pricing for the start of an easing cycle in H2-2023.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises further to 0.7050 amid renewed USD selling
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7050, extending its three-day winning streak this Tuesday. The pair benefits from the renewed US Dollar selling, as risk flows dominate amid holiday-thinned light trading. The Aussie ignored the dismal NAB business survey.
EUR/USD marches towards 1.0900 as Fed/ECB policy stance diverges
The pair is aiming to extend its journey toward the round-level resistance of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The asset has picked strength as the risk-on impulse is gaining traction again. The demand for the major currency pair is escalating maid divergence policy stances for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike projections.
Gold bears eye a correction to break trendline supports
Gold price was volatile at the start of the week following a break of a test of a major trendline and horizontal support. In Asia, the bulls are extending the surge from the latter part of Monday's bullish correction and are taking up the $1,932s. Gold price rallied from a low of $1,911 and into the peak formation set the prior week.
XRP price signals breakout, Ripple bulls to eye 20% rally soon
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish move which comes after months of rejection combined with massive sell-offs. However, the narrative has finally shifted after this recent breakout of a declining trendline, forecasting an explosive move soon.
The important news this week will be central bank decisions
The important news this week will be central bank decisions. Ahead of the Fed next week, the starter is the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, fully expected to raise rates by 25 bp and then, probably, quit. In economic news, the first important number is Q4 GDP.