US Markets

US equities were down a bit Thursday as the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, snapping a 4-day winning streak. And US10yr yields are down 6bps to 3.38% as investors digest a softer-than-expected PPI release -- the second piece of data suggesting inflation is moderating -- along with a mixed bag of updates from Corporate America.

Indeed the one-two punch of lower-than-expected US PPI data and higher-than-expected jobless filings sent a slight recessionary shiver through capital markets. But taken together, April's CPI and PPI suggest that the Fed is progressing in its fight against stubbornly high inflation. And moderating inflation is typically good news for stocks.

Initial jobless claims rose by 22k to 264k in the week ended May 6, well above consensus expectations. However, part of the jump can be explained away as there was an outsized increase in initial claims in Massachusetts that other state-specific labour market indicators have not corroborated. But on the surface, such a significant jump is concerning.

In addition, investors didn't have to wait too long for more fireworks to hit the banking sector. Indeed banking sector remained under pressure as a regional bank; PacWest disclosed more deposit outflows, and markets contemplate what regulators might do in response to the stress and the potential ramifications for the broader banking system as the ongoing game of chaos across US banking centres stretches into another week.

Mega-cap tech (AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, META, MSFT) continues outperforming the S&P 500 YTD, supported by solid earnings, the potential AI impact on growth and a slow growth/falling rates environment. Most of the GAMMA+T complex trades markedly higher as investors respond favourably to the updates released at Google's annual multi-day developer conference Google I/O.

Asia markets

Asian equities struggled for direction after weak inflation data in China pointed to weakening demand. And compounding the glass-half-empty view in China, April TSF and M2 data all came in well below expectations after solid growth in Q1 Lower manufacturing PMIs, very low inflation and weak credit extensions in April are all consistent with slower sequential activity growth after the initial stage of reopening boost faded.

Oil

Oil prices have assumed their default position, trading lower again today. Although I must admit yesterday was a bit of a head-scratcher in Asia as the crude complex held a surprising bid on hopes that China's fragile inflation data would be a call to the PBoC to bring forward stimulus. But the drop in China's loan data was viewed far more negatively and possibly tipped the scales.

Also, the machines versus mortals kicked in when US regional PacWest bank came under pressure—oil prices fell as algorithmic selling picked up around the macro-financial driven selloff as has been so often since early March.

The base case of rate pause rather than rate cuts echoing through capital markets, the surprising US crude inventory build ahead of US driving season, and China's glass-half-empty view exacerbate worries about global oil demand.

Forex

Overnight, China's CPI, PPI, and TSFmarke loan data were much weaker than expected. And a mix of factors continues to limit optimism on CNY, and we think investor confidence may only be restored via significant policy stimulus.

In the meantime, low inflation in China means that the significant interest rate differential between the US and China will likely be maintained for a while, so carry for being long CNY remains pretty punitive. Hence traders will be shying away from the Yuan as mainland yields continue to fall.

FX traders seem to be feeling comfortable trading peak ECB hawkishness. The ECB is never known for boldly going alone when the Fed pauses. Given the glass-half-empty view in China and the expected fall in US growth, it's unlikely Europe will stay above the fray for long.

Gold

Gold had been shrugging off a raft of negatives of late, strong US payrolls, better than feared SLOOS report and Turkey selling gold to the tune of 0.9-1.3 mm troy oz/week. This pace has historically proven significantly harmful to the bullion market bull. And now, with a Fed pause instead of the rate cut odds increasing, gold markets could be catching down to those negatives.