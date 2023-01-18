With the market all but expecting, at minimum, some tweak to the Bank of Japan Yield Curve Control, traders are trying to figure out pain points in bond markets; hence equity markets are wobbling under the threat of potentially higher global yields.
The likely outcome of any BoJ tightening is further sales of foreign bonds where EGBs are more exposed than USTs. Hence, the Euro is struggling under the weight of unknown around the BTP-BUNDS spread reactions.
Over the past 12 months, Japanese investors liquidated much of their UST holdings in the context of profoundly negative FX-Hedged returns. Japanese market participants made net sales of EUR 122bn of USTs in 2022, compared to EUR 23bn for Bunds/OATs/BTPs/DSLs combined. Therefore, there is room for EGB underperformance; hence the market wobbly a bit this morning was given the extreme unknown around global market outcome post-BoJ MPM announcements.
But once the BoJ has been fully digested, we should have fair weather sailing ahead. Still, the longer the wait, the more controversial the outcome could be.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.