US stocks were trading definitively higher overnight as investors continue to digest Wednesday's "dovish" FOMC meeting, reversing Wednesday's last-half-hour sell-off, and appear to be less absorbed by developments in the banking sector. But don’t lull yourself into a state of complacency, as concerns about financial stresses and the banking system will continue to dominate markets.
Investors and money managers interpreting Fed's actions this week as being a 'dovish hike' drove the market higher as current discussions are centring on Fed pausing and a possible rate cut next meeting. The rates market is sending off that impression again, with 10-year yields falling. But appearances can be deceiving.
Still, a Fed rate cut would likely require more turmoil in the banking sector, but more importantly, how intensely the expected tighter credit market crunch will negatively impact the real economy. This week, the Fed was wholly transparent in its messaging that tighter credit could substitute for rate hikes. Hence this will put added focus on Fed credit and lending data.
While higher credit conditions could substitute for rate hikes, the asset market impression of these two arcs is very dissimilar. Hence, we remain super cautious about buying risk, as lower rate signals are a red flag warning or a get-out-of-dodge signal these days.
Now I must caution anyone taking an extensive view of markets these days or trying to handicap the next Fed meeting, we're only 10 days into a new chapter, but it could quickly intensify to a story of creditworthiness and not just the degradation of forward earnings power.
Looking further ahead, however, it's hard not to be concerned about the medium-term availability of bank lending in the real economy. This is a new challenge, and the impulse for financial conditions -- broadly defined in a practical sense -- is likely to worsen. Instinctively, it's tough to see how this expected impingement of credit availability isn't problematic for the heart of the US economy. For now, markets are pricing in a large but craggy hit to growth focused on small businesses.
And until the dust settles and the smoke clears, there is little to be gained by putting on non-quality long-term risk; sure, trade the markets, but don't get married to your positions.
Yesterday's weaker US dollar reaction was likely as much about a lack of confidence in the vexing US administration and Fed policies as about fresh rate cuts embossed in the US curve.
Rate cuts as soon as June are not really enduring signposts and should signal trouble brewing. Admittedly, very few episodes of a US credit crunch do not involve a recession and subsequent safe-haven demand for the Dollar.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
