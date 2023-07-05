Share:

Markets

On Tuesday, European equities were little changed: Stoxx600 was up 0.1%, and FTSE was down 0.1% as US markets closed for a holiday and provided little steer.

Investors will be bracing for a heavy data docket on Wednesday. The focus in Asia will fall on China's services purchasing managers index report for June ahead of the key FOMC minutes released later in the day. These potential market-moving events come amid the latest Tech War escalation as China curtails rare metals exports ahead of Yellen's visit.

China has announced new restrictions on gallium and germanium exports, both key semiconductor inputs, effective August 1. Although largely unheard of in our day-to-day lives, China is easily the world's dominant producer of both, and the restriction pushes the global economy one step closer to high-tech decoupling.

Indeed Tech Wars could make Trump’s Trade War with China look like a board game of Axis and Allies compared to its broader impact on the high-tech world.

As per recent PMI surveys, the global cycle is less synchronized with the EUR industrial heartland, which is particularly weak. Japan is relatively resilient, and US data is mostly between the EUR area and Japan. EM Asia is the exception in still having an aggregate index above 50, consistent with some manufacturing expansion.

One benefit from slow growth is that output prices have fully normalized in almost all countries, consistent with an additional retreat in goods inflation.

With price pressures becoming less worrying, inflation expectations have taken a step back in driving cross-asset prices compared to market expectations for growth. However, Suppose the hard economic data continues to print solid numbers in the US. In that case, investors are bound to turn more cautious against dismissing the risk of higher rates eventually weighing on equities.

Forex

Currency traders are bracing for an intervention battle royale from policymakers in Beijing and Tokyo. The PBoC is looking to slow the Yuan slide using the counter-cyclical facility of setting a stronger currency Fix.

So far, the verbal intervention from MOF/BOJ on the yen has been quite muted, but that is widely seen as likely to change should USDJPY go much above Y145.

However, with the global economy losing momentum and inflation pressures fading, it is easy to see how many countries can become less fretful of modest exchange rate weakness.

Oil

OPEC is on tap today, but with the “production cut cat out of the bag,” I'm not sure what additional intervention OPEC and friends can develop to hold consumers hostage to higher oil prices.