Share:

There's a bit of something for everyone in the CPI report, especially for both FOMC hawk and dove camps. The still beefy core price increase will deter any thoughts of near-term rate cuts. However, signs of more relaxed services inflation should support a rate pause in June and, we suspect, the remainder of the year.

Oil prices have assumed their default position, trading lower ahead of what is bound to be a China PPI clunker in the wake of this week's poor imports data. Indeed China could be heading into a deflationary funk similar to the one that Japan is starting to emerge from.

The base case of rate pause rather than rate cuts echoing through capital markets, the surprising US crude inventory build ahead of US driving season, and China's glass-half-empty view exacerbate worries about global oil demand.

Gold prices could be giving way in delayed fashion to the relative new-found calm in the US banking centers after Fed's April bank lending survey showed only minor further deterioration in credit availability for commercial and industrial loans, compared to expectations of more substantial worsening.

And with rate pause rather than rate cuts suggested by the still sticky US core inflation data, gold bulls will be counting on a US recession to force the Fed's hand to cut rates later in the year.

FX traders seem to be feeling comfortable trading peak ECB hawkishness. The ECB is never known for boldly going alone when the Fed pauses. Given the glass-half-empty view in China and the expected fall in US growth, it's unlikely Europe will stay above the fray for long.

Despite the upcoming election, we remain bullish THB on improving tourism, lower oil, elevated gold, and sharply lower freight prices should benefit the currency.