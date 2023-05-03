Share:

The economy is slowing down, folks, and throw in widening regional banking fissures with deposits fleeing and short sellers using surgical strikes by picking targets based on CRE balance sheet criteria. You do not need a Ph.D. in economics to see that a soft landing at this point would need a string of unbelievable luck.

US markets

In what could be best described as a recessionary tilt to the tape, US equities were weaker Tuesday, with the S&P down 1.2% and Oil prices down a staggering 5.1% amid softer US data.

A steep sell-off in Regional Banks compounds the weaker macro milieu as investors digest the closure of FRC by sensing blood in the water as weakness in commercial real estate ( CRE) has sharks circling.

In March, regional bank turmoil sprung from the failure of two banks -- SIVB and SBNY. But a deposit injection at FRC soon alleviated the market's angst. Since bottoming out at 3808 on Mar-13, the S&P 5000 gained almost 10% to close at 4167 Monday on the back of relaxed bank tensions, a strong earnings season (so far), and a growing consensus that the Fed will soon pause its year-long rate hiking cycle.

However, US job openings missed suggesting help wanted signs are finally pulled from the front windows as openings were down 384k in March. While moving in the right direction for the Fed but certainly not for growth, especially with the recessionary "wall of worry." concerns are top of mind. - but don't take my word for it: take a look at oil prices

With US equities directly in the firing line of the Fed later today, take a moment to consider that for the FOMC to meet their inflation objectives; nonfarm payrolls must print sub-100k. Here I'd note the average over the past six months is more than three times above this threshold (at 314k).

If downbeat economics wasn't bad enough, wobbly relics from the March banking turmoil returned to haunt us following JPM's announced acquisition of FRC Monday. Regional bank stocks are down anywhere between 4% to 13%.pushing the KRE down over 6%

In addition, markets are considering the next big default cycle. There have already been 10 defaulted bond issuers in 2023, nearly matching the full-year totals of the last two years. If a recession hits, defaults could explode, and things could get ugly.

Beyond the banks and macro news, markets also digest news on the debt ceiling. Congress needs to step in and vote to raise the debt limit, but there is little time to negotiate a deal, with the House and Senate in session at the same time for only two weeks before early June. But this should raise the odds of a temporary extension.

FOMC

The critical question for this week's meeting is how strongly the Fed signals potential action in June. The most significant issue is the market has trouble reading the Fed. While the Fed prefers less ambiguity going into meeting dates, there have been more scope for uncertainty in this cycle than historically.

Oil

Downward price pressure could persist in oil markets until it becomes clear that a significant recession will be avoided and growth in global oil demand won't be stunted.

The impingement on bank credit provisions could hang heavy and feed through as a slow-motion drag on the real economy; the problem is trading a 6 X vol asset like oil; energy markets never move in slow motion.

However, given the disproportionate sell-off to other asset classes, we can't help but wonder whether other forces might be inhibiting growth in global oil demand; more precisely: the slow return to in-person work (especially in North America), still sluggish overseas tourism and the increasing electric vehicle adoption.

China, the central pillar of the bullish thesis, is not coming through with the heavy lifting. China's property bubble & debt burden do not support a linear recovery or the solid growth outlook of the past that many anticipated. And this could hurt the end-of-week recovery momentum.

Forex

It's easy to visualize many paths that lead to a weaker dollar -- ongoing bank stress, the end to the Fed out-hawking everyone and capital outflows --The challenge, of course, is what to own against it. I think the move in gold confirms our view that if you want to sell the dollar, buy gold despite the negative 5 % carry. If the Fed is forced to cut in a recessionary scenario, gold will fly above $2500.

Central banks are center stage this week, with the Fed, ECB and BoE all set to deliver monetary policy decisions. Despite the busy Macro calendar, the FX market has been relatively quiet, with FX vols still close to the trough over the last 12 months.