US equities were stronger Monday, S&P up 0.6%. US10yr yields are down 3bps to 4.2% as investors digest a steady state Fed post-Jackson Hole while positioning ahead of a busy macroeconomic slate.

The backup in yields supports the idea that real money investors find current yields attractive; hence, they are increasing duration.

While current yield levels could be sustained, investors are always wary of the eventual diminishing strength in economic data, especially when yields are at decade highs.

A combination of softening data and real money demand could lead to some near-term reversals or, at the very least, cap a further sell-off in longer maturity bonds -- a factor that might suppress a further rise in yields and provide a base for risk to bounce, at least over the short term.

We are also seeing today outperformance of the small-cap Russell 2000 index and stable 10-year US Treasury yields (at least for now). The move's implications suggest that risk is receding in markets following last week's choppy ride, but the calendar suggests that risk looms large.

We get a trio of significant data points later this week that will be critical to the market view.

Core PCE price index (Thursday): G consensus +0.2%, last +0.2%;

August Non-farm Payrolls: consensus +168k, last +187k;

ISM Manufacturing Index: consensus 47.0, last 46.4.

The trio should tell investors where critical factors in the Fed's decision tree on rates lie following the central bank's gathering in Jackson Hole last week and ahead of a scheduled meeting in September.

China

Following an initial surge of 5.5 percent in response to a desperate Beijing bid to inject some life into reeling capital markets, the CSI 300 Index rally fizzled out to a small gain. Foreign funds could not stop hammering the sell button as the day progressed, dumping another $ 1 billion A --shares through the links.

International investors have expressed their sentiments through action, opting to withdraw their investments. As China teeters on the brink of a recession, investors are growing curious about the Party's strategies to tackle this challenge. The prevailing lack of faith in China's capacity to orchestrate a revival stems from a combination of domestic economic challenges and external political pressures. The prevailing sentiment on the street is one of skepticism towards the feasibility of a successful recovery, given the multifaceted obstacles at play.