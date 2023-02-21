Share:

US equities are materially weaker Tuesday, S&P down nearly 2 % as stronger than expected US PMI’s data is stoking rate hike jitters with US Treasury's selling off precipitously and US10yr yields are up by a staggering 14bps to 3.95%, the highest since early November. Suggesting there is considerable momentum behind the growing consensus that the Fed will hold rates higher for longer in a more robust economic environment.

While most anticipate that the Fed will continue in 25bp increments and that the bar for returning to a 50 bp pace is high, more worryingly for stock market investors, that policy upshift is not insurmountable. Indeed, if US economic data continues to run hot, it would likely make for a more compelling case for returning briefly to a larger incremental rate hike regime.

Indeed the higher- the for-longer theme is in full swing as the markets beat the hawkish drum ahead of Friday's core PCE inflation data which will set the stage for Fed officials' forecast updates at the March 22 meeting. On that note, it is now highly doubtful the revisions to the Summary of Economic Projections will be in a dovish direction, as a "no landing" scenario is simply not an option for the Fed.

Also helping yields fly high is the falling away of US recession fears which early in the year was a primary cohort of investors convinced that the US economy was headed into a recession -- a development that would presumably have caused the Fed to stop raising rates entirely and switch to a rate-cutting mode.

Later today, the minutes of the February FOMC meeting will be released. Still, the discussion in those minutes could be somewhat stale given the revisions and upside surprises to critical data points in recent weeks, including the blockbuster January jobs report and firm CPI and PPI data. However, in light of recent communications from Cleveland Fed President Mester and St. Louis Fed President Bullard revealed that at least a few officials supported continuing with 50bps increments in February, investors will be interested in signs of growing disagreement among officials about the appropriate path for a policy that lies ahead.

Wednesday, February 22

02:00 PM EST FOMC meeting minutes, January 31 – February 1 meeting

At its January meeting, the FOMC increased the fed funds rate by 25bp to 4.5-4.75%. They left unchanged the sentence in the statement that “ongoing” rate hikes will be appropriate, and Chair Powell did not express concern about the recent weakness in the survey data. But the Committee made it clear that it sees further hikes as fine-tuning. Last week, in light of the stronger growth and firmer inflation news, some Wall Street Shops added a 25bp rate hike in June to their Fed forecast.