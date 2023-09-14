Share:

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed higher, driven by unexpectedly robust economic data that alleviated concerns about an impending recession while not stoking fears of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate increase. In addition, Arm Holdings enjoyed a remarkable surge in its stock market debut.

As we progressed through this week, a steady stream of data continues to flow in, and following the latest comprehensive data releases, which included retail sales, business inventories, and PPI figures, it's highly probable that U.S. economists will revise their projections upwards for 3Q23 GDP growth.

Furthermore, investors are favourably digesting a notably modest August Core PCE inflation forecast at a mere +0.14%. The wholesale inflation report released overnight aligns more closely with expectations and provides the week's most reassuring market data point. This development comes on the heels of Wednesday's 'hot' CPI inflation report, and it signals a shift in the prevailing narrative from stagflation concerns to a more optimistic outlook characterized by robust growth and diminishing inflation pressures. Indeed, as we enter the final 24 hours of this week's game of risk, more investor tents are getting pitched in the soft landing camp.

Consider today's data:

Retail sales (+/=). August core retail sales rose 0.1% -- above expectations. Notably, sales in the nonstore category were unchanged despite a high hurdle from Amazon Prime Day in July.

PPI (=). The producer price index (PPI) increased by 0.7% in August, above consensus expectations, but Core measures were roughly in line with consensus expectations. Based on details in the PPI and CPI reports, we estimate that the core PCE price index rose 0.14% in August, corresponding to a year-over-year rate of +3.81%.

Jobless claims (=). Both initial and continuing jobless claims edged slightly higher -- in line with expectations.

China rate cut frenzy

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) took proactive steps to alleviate concerns in the Chinese market by implementing a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, a move attributed to various contributing factors.

Firstly, there has been a heightened demand for liquidity in the financial markets, driven partly by the substantial volume of government bond issuance. Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in interbank rates due to the significant issuance of government bonds. Furthermore, approximately RMB 660 billion in local government special bonds are still slated for issuance in September. By cutting the RRR and injecting liquidity into the system, the authorities aim to alleviate the upward pressure on interbank interest rates, ensuring that banks can access funding at a lower cost.

Secondly, the RRR cut represents a prominent tool within the arsenal of monetary policy easing measures. Its implementation can serve to uplift market sentiment, particularly in the wake of a series of policy-easing measures announced in the preceding two weeks. Despite credit data for August surpassing expectations and credit extension likely remaining robust in the initial half of September, policymakers may be inclined to intensify their efforts to bolster the economy. This inclination stems from lingering uncertainties surrounding the property market and the prevailing cautious sentiment regarding the outlook for economic growth.

Lastly, the more assertive responses to the depreciation of the RMB, including measures such as countercyclical factors and reports of tightened capital controls, have paved the way for further monetary policy easing. These developments have created an environment conducive to additional measures to stabilize the currency and support overall economic stability.

Double trouble for the Euro

The European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to raise interest rates was largely eclipsed by the substantial forward revisions to growth and inflation forecasts. These revisions, presented in clear and unequivocal terms, played a defining role in shaping the trajectory of the Euro.

The ECB's decision to revise its growth forecast downward while simultaneously increasing its inflation forecast can reflect a downward supply-side stagflationary revision.

We've stressed the importance of improved capital return prospects for a significant Euro appreciation. However, the current forecast challenges this notion and indicates that the Euro may struggle to strengthen in this environment. This challenge becomes even more pronounced, especially considering the likelihood of the Federal Reserve making forecast adjustments in the opposite direction next week.

Old school view

Economic conditions in the US labour market show signs of stabilizing, and inflation remains under control, which is good news for the Federal Reserve and stock market enthusiasts.

As we approach the week's end, it's hard to shake the feeling that this narrative is about to take a dramatic turn, largely driven by soaring oil prices. Simultaneously, the resurgence of U.S. interest rates, historically known to exert pressure on the stock market, is beginning to weigh in. Similar to the cat-and-mouse game of early August when a resumed drive higher in rates has injected some turbulence into the US equity market. The intricate dance between these variables has historically created a complex landscape for traders and investors, introducing increased volatility and making the trading environment more challenging.

Still, the market could be bolstered by robust US economic growth and the continued dominance of US mega-cap tech companies. However, I also foresee China remaining a potential source of uncertainty, and interest rates will likely stay elevated. Indeed, investors’ growth expectations for AI over the next 2-5 &10 years dwarf US bond yields in those tenors.

The price action over the next month is expected to be uneven and choppy, without a clear overall direction at times. Then, we'll enter a seasonally strong Q4 period with numerous factors in play, including a potential resurgence in US core CPI due to seasonality factors, health insurance premiums, and upward pressure on core services ex-housing

Within this mix, equities may outperform other risk assets, the US may outshine the rest of the world, and US mega-cap tech companies may continue to lead the field as US AI exceptionalism remains in vogue.