On Wednesday, U.S. equities slipped, while interest rates are rising again. This shift comes in response to the market's assessment of a surprisingly robust ISM non-manufacturing report. Investors are now grappling with the implications of this data, particularly its impact on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions and the trajectory of interest rates moving forward.
In August, the ISM non-manufacturing index exhibited a notable uptick of 1.8 points, defying consensus expectations of a minor decline. This surge was underpinned by a robust composition driven by significant improvements in business activity, new orders, and employment components. New orders and employment registered more substantial gains than the headline index, indicating a resilient and promising economic landscape.
Indeed, the latest ISM data release confirms the strength of the US service sector, including employment and prices paid. Services continue to drive for now both growth and inflation.
Paradoxically, however, what’s good news for the economy is bad news for markets. Currently, we are seeing the downside risk associated with positive growth news, especially when paired with investors fretting about the possible persistent inflationary impacts of higher oil prices. Indeed, this surly combination could prompt a more cautious and even hawkish recalibration of real interest rates. Such a development might exert additional pressure on riskier assets because risk premiums are already hovering at relatively low levels, and the US Indexes are at relatively high levels.
Additionally, the trade deficit widened less than consensus expectations in July. July goods exports were stronger than the market’s previous assumption and will likely add to US GDP.
In response to these macro developments, the markets are adopting a more cautious stance as the data suggests that the US economy is performing strongly, which is always a potential signal for the Federal Reserve to prolong its cycle of interest rate hikes. At a minimum, Fed officials are unlikely to hint at a rate-cutting cycle anytime soon.
The price action overnight aligns with the prevailing market dynamics that have unfolded over the past few months. These trends have been marked by a heightened sensitivity to economic data, resulting in equity markets embracing a 'bad news is good news' perspective. This translates to market rallies when confronted with weaker growth data and, conversely, sell-offs when confronted with strong data. This reaction is rooted in concerns that overly robust data may elevate the risk of additional rate hikes by the central bank.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
