Share:

Markets recap

Global stock indices rose on Thursday with the easing of two key pressure points contributing to the favourable bounce: a drop in oil prices and declining Treasury yields as investors digest 2Q GDP revisions, weak consumer spending and housing market data and a dovish pushback from a Fed speaker. This has given risk assets some much-needed month-end breathing room, with stock market gains reflecting investor sentiment characterized by interpreting the economic landscape in a "bad news may be good" environment.

The latest economic puzzle pieces potentially paint a picture of a "Goldilocks" economy. At the same time, some investors may embellish the latest data prints as indicators that sufficient factors are slowing the growth trajectory, potentially leading them in the direction that interest rates cannot rise indefinitely.

This nuanced market sentiment highlights the complex interplay between economic data, monetary policy expectations, and investor reactions.

Pro-cyclical sentiment appears to be returning despite lingering concerns about near-term growth. However, the keen test of the USA's economic mettle will be navigating the potholed road ahead, which could present significant challenges for economic growth. While the recent data reflects activity up to August, the coming months could prove to be more demanding for the economy. Several potential growth headwinds loom on the horizon, including higher rates and oil prices, resumption of student loan repayments, labour strikes and government shutdowns.

How markets react to the growth news may be more important than what the growth news actually tells us. Will good news remain bad news and bad news good?

The current sentiment suggests a relatively low level of conviction and risk deployment. The critical question now is whether the year's final quarter will bring about durable market trends that provide more clarity and opportunities for investors. Or will investors remain slogged down in the "higher for longer" camps?

Friday outlook

As the month and quarter come to a close, Asian stocks are positioned to follow a rebound in the United States. Equity futures for major benchmarks in Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong have risen. This comes after the S&P 500 gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.8%, driven by strong performances from tech giants like Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.

However, the rally in oil has tempered with positioning stretched and traders taking some chips off the table. Treasury yields have fallen from their 16-year highs. Weak consumer spending data and dovish comments from the Federal Reserve contributed to the decline in yield.

September is on track to be the worst month of 2023 for US stock benchmarks and the weakest month for global bonds since February. This follows the Federal Reserve's decision to park in the higher for longer camp. On the other hand, oil has seen a four-month rally and is set for its best quarter since March 2022, thanks to production cuts by OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia.

China is set to begin its Golden Week holiday on Friday, which traditionally marks a significant period of celebration and travel in the country. Many Chinese people take vacations during this holiday, and there is a surge in domestic and international tourism.

As a result, trading in the Asian region may dampen during the first week of October due to the holiday effect. Financial markets and businesses in China typically see a significant drop in participation during this period as many individuals take time off with family and friends.

Oil prices

Oil markets could be experiencing a case of month-end profit-taking, but the weak US consumer spending likely forced hands a bit. At the same time, lingering in the back of traders' minds are concerns that higher oil prices will help keep inflation elevated and lead to additional interest-rate hikes later this year.

However, given the evidence of the supply tightness that was highlighted on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration reporting crude stock levels at the WTI delivery point at the Cushing tank farm breached minimum operating levels, it's doubtful traders will veer too far off the buy the dip path.

In addition, the increase in international travel during China's Golden Week holiday should contribute to higher demand for oil.

Outbound travel has reportedly experienced a significant surge in growth – this Golden Week being the first long holiday since the resumption of international travel. During the National Day holiday, orders have increased nearly 20 times year-on-year. ( TravelDailyNews)

Shanghai Gold premium melts

As we wrote earlier this week, China's gold imports through Hong Kong showed a resurgence compared to the previous month. This import increase is attributed to issuing new quotas to local banks, which is expected to bolster shipments into China, the world's leading gold consumer. And this has ultimately taken the sharp edge off the Shanghai premium just in time for Golden Week.

Yesterday, Gold prices in China experienced a significant drop, marking the largest one-day decline in three years. This market melt effectively closed a substantial gap that persisted for weeks between Chinese and international gold prices.

The precious metal recorded a notable 3.8% drop on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, and this decline appeared to accelerate as the trading day progressed. This drop came after an extended period of gains in local gold prices, which had resulted in a record premium compared to gold at loco London.

The convergence of Chinese gold prices with international prices suggests a correction in the local market, aligning it more closely with global trends.

Indeed, the record-high Renminbi (RMB) gold price negatively gave way to the keen logic of higher US yields and a crazy strong dollar. The continuous increase in China gold prices has acted as a significant deterrent to demand recovery in 2023 and may persistently dampen consumer interest. This situation could result in weaker-than-expected sales during the traditional boost seen during the upcoming Golden Week, a prominent holiday in China.

Normally, the relationship between the gold price and the Shanghai premium, relative to the London spot price, exhibits a consistent inverse pattern. When the price of gold increases, demand in Shanghai tends to decrease, leading to a decline in the premium. Conversely, when the gold price depreciates, demand in Shanghai typically strengthens, resulting in an increase in the premium. This pattern of ebbing and flooding in opposite directions highlights the dynamic interplay between local market dynamics in Shanghai and the broader international gold market. It underscores how changes in global gold prices can impact local demand and the associated premiums in the Shanghai market.

Many regional markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia exhibit a notable sensitivity to abrupt movements in gold prices. When gold prices experience sudden surges, these markets can swiftly reverse their positions, often within a concise timeframe. In such cases, market participants may sell their gold holdings and repatriate them to international financial centers like London or Zurich.

Typically, the Chinese and Thai markets (which experience similar ebbing and flooding patterns) appear to be more responsive to changes in the dollar-denominated price of gold than the renminbi (RMB) price. This sensitivity to the dollar price of gold underscores the global interconnectedness of the gold market and the influence of international pricing on Chinese demand and import patterns. Hence, buyers in Asia's major gold centers could welcome the move to $1850 -75.