US stocks are trading definitively lower on Tuesday, reversing Monday's more benign action, as investors watch the debt ceiling debate while digesting some weak manufacturing data.

Today's Richmond Fed reading is the second -- and arguably one of the more critical -- regional business survey to come in weaker than expected. As a reminder, last week, the May Empire Manufacturing index also came in much lower than expected, and given New York has not been a manufacturing center in the United States for decades, markets are likely paying even more attention to what businesses in Virginia are telling us.

Beyond the data, markets remain singularly preoccupied with the debt ceiling debate in the US, especially as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's June-1' deadline' is a little over a week away.

In the absence of a full-fledged deal and the closer we get to June 1, the more significant default jitters become, given that default risk remains the highest since 2011 and is one of the most visible risks that could assuredly send the US economy into the plunge tank.

But if the deadline is missed, the economic damage could be severe—as payments worth ~10% of GDP could be disrupted—so market participants have little option but to price additional risk tangentially to the deadline day before the limit is finally raised.

Beyond economics, the debt limit debate highlights the political polarization that persists in the US. and casts a cloud over the political process in Washington. And the repeated brinkmanship could catch the eye of the rating agencies once again.

As it was back when S&P downgraded the US credit rating in 2011, the underlying issue was the worsening political polarization, and it's hard to argue that the process has done anything other than continue to worsen since 2011.

A last-minute deal remains the base case, but the composition, structure and volume of spending cuts tabled by the GOP in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt limit; now become the more central questions.

Forex

The hot Euro got doused with a bucket ice watered economic reality overnight after the weaker PMIs caused a mild run to the exits for long EURO traders.

US credit conditions have not tightened as much as initially feared in the US; hence the Fed will likely hold rates pat through 2023. While activity in Europe and China has disappointed robust expectations.

Hence with the Yuan and the Chinese economy in a deflationary funk, for the Euro to bounce, there must be evidence of economic divergence in the EU area's favour. But given the current tepid economic conditions and the weaker export market into China, the EUR/USD is unlikely to break the recent range to the topside over the short term.

Oil

Oil prices should be lower given weaker economic data globally overnight. But OPEC plus verbal intervention has rendered the product a long-only trade before the June OPEC meeting.