Markets
US stocks are trading definitively lower on Tuesday, reversing Monday's more benign action, as investors watch the debt ceiling debate while digesting some weak manufacturing data.
Today's Richmond Fed reading is the second -- and arguably one of the more critical -- regional business survey to come in weaker than expected. As a reminder, last week, the May Empire Manufacturing index also came in much lower than expected, and given New York has not been a manufacturing center in the United States for decades, markets are likely paying even more attention to what businesses in Virginia are telling us.
Beyond the data, markets remain singularly preoccupied with the debt ceiling debate in the US, especially as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's June-1' deadline' is a little over a week away.
In the absence of a full-fledged deal and the closer we get to June 1, the more significant default jitters become, given that default risk remains the highest since 2011 and is one of the most visible risks that could assuredly send the US economy into the plunge tank.
But if the deadline is missed, the economic damage could be severe—as payments worth ~10% of GDP could be disrupted—so market participants have little option but to price additional risk tangentially to the deadline day before the limit is finally raised.
Beyond economics, the debt limit debate highlights the political polarization that persists in the US. and casts a cloud over the political process in Washington. And the repeated brinkmanship could catch the eye of the rating agencies once again.
As it was back when S&P downgraded the US credit rating in 2011, the underlying issue was the worsening political polarization, and it's hard to argue that the process has done anything other than continue to worsen since 2011.
A last-minute deal remains the base case, but the composition, structure and volume of spending cuts tabled by the GOP in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt limit; now become the more central questions.
Forex
The hot Euro got doused with a bucket ice watered economic reality overnight after the weaker PMIs caused a mild run to the exits for long EURO traders.
US credit conditions have not tightened as much as initially feared in the US; hence the Fed will likely hold rates pat through 2023. While activity in Europe and China has disappointed robust expectations.
Hence with the Yuan and the Chinese economy in a deflationary funk, for the Euro to bounce, there must be evidence of economic divergence in the EU area's favour. But given the current tepid economic conditions and the weaker export market into China, the EUR/USD is unlikely to break the recent range to the topside over the short term.
Oil
Oil prices should be lower given weaker economic data globally overnight. But OPEC plus verbal intervention has rendered the product a long-only trade before the June OPEC meeting.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD remains heavy below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ's Orr
NZD/USD is licking its wounds below 0.6200 as RBNZ Governor Orr justifies the Bank's dovish outlook on rates. The RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery Premium
Gold price has paused its previous sharp reversal from near six-week lows of $1,952 in Wednesday’s trading so far. The United States Dollar (USD) is holding close to two-month highs against its major rivals amid the US debt-ceiling standoff.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.