Stated objective
The Fed's stated objective is to avoid repeating the mistakes made in the 1970s
Markets
US equities were weaker Friday, S&P down 1.1%. US10yr yields up 6bps to 3.94% and 2yr yields up 12bps to 4.81%. The turn in sentiment followed a solidly stronger-than-expected core PCE deflator report - adding to concerns about the need for a higher Fed terminal rate. Over the week, S&P is down 2.7% (biggest fall in 2023), and US10yr yields are up 13bps.
Though this week's data docket will provide an initial glimpse into current-quarter manufacturing and trade activity, market participants will likely focus on Fed communications – particularly after last Friday's surprisingly-strong inflation report. Note that we have six voting members on the FOMC scheduled to appear this week – ample opportunity for officials to air their views on the latest data and, more importantly, the implications for their policy outlooks. But given the rude health of the US economy and with inflation flames reigniting, it's challenging to envision Fed commentary veering in anything but a more hawkish direction. Hence it could be difficult for the market to find much comfort this week unless the sentiment data surprises to the downside.
Firmer US data has led some to speculate that the US may achieve disinflation and avoid a recession simultaneously. But this is very unlikely if the Fed follows through with higher interest rates. The Fed's stated objective is to avoid repeating the mistakes made in the 1970s so that the FOMC members could be more committed to over-tightening. As long as this is the case, the risks are, by definition, towards a sharper rather than shallower slowdown.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks set for a breakdown below 1.0540
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance around 1.0550 in the Asian session. The volatility in the major currency pair has squeezed after a sheer downside inspired by the surprise jump in the United States consumer spending data released on Friday.
GBP/USD bears keep 1.1930 on radar as key Brexit announcements loom
GBP/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it wobbles around mid-1.1900s ahead of the key Brexit announcements scheduled for release during early Monday. The Cable pair fades the previous day’s bounce off an upward-sloping support line from early January amid the oversold RSI conditions.
Gold drops towards $1,793 support confluence as US Dollar follows firmer yields
Gold price takes offers to refresh a two-month low to around $1,808 during early Monday. The bright metal seems to justify the latest pick-up in the US Dollar, after a week-start retreat, amid the hawkish concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the geopolitical fears.
Ethereum smart money plans to liquidate these traders
Ethereum price shows a steady downtrend since February 16. While this descent was exacerbated on February 24, the recovery rally over the weekend seems to have come to the rescue.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
Following a relatively busy week, the calendar becomes lighter next week. However, that doesn’t mean there are no important economic releases on the agenda. On the contrary, with market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the US economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.