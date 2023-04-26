Share:

Markets

US equities were weaker Tuesday, with S&P down 1.6% amid a steep sell-off in regional bank shares. First Republic Bank reported a loss of $100bn in deposits during the banking sector stress in March, helping reignite concerns about the banking sector in the "Night of the Living Dead" fashion.

A slew of earning results from some of America's most prominent corporations highlighted critical information shaping the market's view of how Corporate America is responding to ongoing inflation concerns, March's bank turmoil and the ongoing uncertainty around the Fed and deglobalization.

An extraordinary mix of companies spanning a wide range of sub-sectors provided investors with a broad lens view into the world's largest economy. While earnings were not universally bad and, in some cases, even good. However, a large pocket of worry paints a confusing picture of a still resilient economy set against an ongoing freight recession. And most uninvitingly for stock market investors, a declaration in freight is typically a precursor to a broader slowdown in economic activity.

Transports are flashing red, with domestic volumes at UPS down 5.4%, with Next Day Air and Deferred hitting particularly hard at -11% and -25%, respectively, suggesting the drop off in US retail sales is returning to nip at the heels of US investors.

Market pre-trade activity continuously and the co-movement of US equities and yields suggest that stocks are starting to catch down to the significant downgrade to growth that bonds have been pricing since the March bank madness.

Gold

Demand for safer assets drove down yields on US government bonds, with the yield on US10yr yields down 9bps to 3.4%, 2yrs down 13bps to 3.95%, and gold dealers yelling, " Got Gold." ?

Oil

Oil traders sniffed out this freight recession when diesel prices started falling a month ago. UPS results confirmed those fears sending Oil prices reeling overnight on the prospect of fewer trucks delivering goods across the country, hence less demand for fuel

Compounding matters are slowing industrial activity that has been flashing warnings worldwide for months. The global economy remains supported by a services-centric lean that doesn't necessarily underpin middle-distillate demand.