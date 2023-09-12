MARKETS
Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.
While the current surge might not tip the scales to a September hike, oil prices at + $90 per barrel do fit the Fed criteria that would justify another rate increase in either November or December.
Persistently elevated energy prices have the potential to trigger a substantial uptick in headline inflation, which may compel the Federal Reserve to adopt a more assertive approach than what investors are currently prepared for. This scenario underscores the delicate balance between energy costs, inflationary pressures, and the central bank's monetary policy actions, which can have profound implications for the broader economic landscape.
The hawkish strategy pursued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, coupled with export reductions from Russia and other OPEC+ members, poses a potential risk of upending an already delicate global economy.
OIL
Global oil prices surged to over $92 a barrel on Tuesday, marking the highest levels in almost 10 months. This latest bounce is attributed to the energy market's growing concerns over potential supply disruptions due to catastrophic flooding in Libya.
The severe flooding in Libya, which has caused damage to numerous ports and infrastructure, has thrown into disarray the country's ability to export oil.
In addition, Global oil markets are facing a significant supply shortage of over 3 million barrels per day in the upcoming quarter, potentially marking the most substantial deficit in over a decade. This shortage is primarily attributed to Saudi Arabia's decision to extend its production cuts. The latest data released by OPEC underscores why the kingdom's deliberate reduction in supply during a period of record demand has propelled Brent oil prices to soar beyond the $92 per barrel mark in New York trading. Riyadh's recent announcement to continue these production cuts has heightened bullish market dynamics.
FOREX
The upcoming European Central Bank event on Thursday has the potential to provide temporary relief for EUR/USD, as traders seem unwilling to bet against it falling further below 1.07, even with the recent rise in oil prices. Some traders believe the ECB may unexpectedly adopt a more hawkish stance against persistent inflation.
Moreover, it's essential to consider that any change in the Bank of Japan's interest rate policy later this year could impact USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. As a result, the resistance levels for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY could be marked in stone at 150 and 160, respectively.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations Premium
A report from Reuters indicating that the ECB will raise its inflation projections positively impacted the Euro during late trading on Tuesday. EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.0735 to the 1.0760 area. The ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The key event to watch on Wednesday will be US CPI.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 as Pound recovers
GBP/USD is gradually approaching the 1.2500 level after declining to 1.2459. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data; GDP data is due on Wednesday. Market conditions are relatively quiet, awaiting the US Consumer Price Index report.
Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium
Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.
Bitcoin price climbing above $26,000 brings profit to BTC-related stocks
Bitcoin price is known to have a bullish impact on other altcoins when it rises, but the cryptocurrency is seemingly affecting the stock market too this time. Companies affiliated with digital assets are enjoying gains as BTC, even as the rest of the market remains relatively calm.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.