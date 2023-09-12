Share:

MARKETS

Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.

While the current surge might not tip the scales to a September hike, oil prices at + $90 per barrel do fit the Fed criteria that would justify another rate increase in either November or December.

Persistently elevated energy prices have the potential to trigger a substantial uptick in headline inflation, which may compel the Federal Reserve to adopt a more assertive approach than what investors are currently prepared for. This scenario underscores the delicate balance between energy costs, inflationary pressures, and the central bank's monetary policy actions, which can have profound implications for the broader economic landscape.

The hawkish strategy pursued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, coupled with export reductions from Russia and other OPEC+ members, poses a potential risk of upending an already delicate global economy.

OIL

Global oil prices surged to over $92 a barrel on Tuesday, marking the highest levels in almost 10 months. This latest bounce is attributed to the energy market's growing concerns over potential supply disruptions due to catastrophic flooding in Libya.

The severe flooding in Libya, which has caused damage to numerous ports and infrastructure, has thrown into disarray the country's ability to export oil.

In addition, Global oil markets are facing a significant supply shortage of over 3 million barrels per day in the upcoming quarter, potentially marking the most substantial deficit in over a decade. This shortage is primarily attributed to Saudi Arabia's decision to extend its production cuts. The latest data released by OPEC underscores why the kingdom's deliberate reduction in supply during a period of record demand has propelled Brent oil prices to soar beyond the $92 per barrel mark in New York trading. Riyadh's recent announcement to continue these production cuts has heightened bullish market dynamics.

FOREX

The upcoming European Central Bank event on Thursday has the potential to provide temporary relief for EUR/USD, as traders seem unwilling to bet against it falling further below 1.07, even with the recent rise in oil prices. Some traders believe the ECB may unexpectedly adopt a more hawkish stance against persistent inflation.

Moreover, it's essential to consider that any change in the Bank of Japan's interest rate policy later this year could impact USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. As a result, the resistance levels for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY could be marked in stone at 150 and 160, respectively.