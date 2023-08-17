Fear the Fed
US equities were weaker again Wednesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.8%. US 10-year yields rose another 4bps to 4.25%, the highest since 2008 after the Fed minutes suggested little appetite for backing away from a tightening bias. US 2-year yields rose 1bp to 4.97%, supporting the dollar as it swings across global markets in wrecking ball fashion.
Despite what should be considered 'good' solid growth data, markets are assuming a risk-off bias, thinking that Federal Reserve's life got much more complicated after the late run of shockingly strong US economic data. Housing starts, industrial production, and manufacturing production increased in July, coming fast on the heels of an "Amazonian" like July retail sales on Tuesday.
While some of this movement may be partly attributable to technical factors and late summer seasonality, it may also be the latest example of the markets' ongoing adjustment away from the pandemic and post-pandemic environment and towards a more normalized one. More recently, this adjustment has been characterized by elevated sensitivity to economic data, with equity markets seemingly adopting a 'bad news is good news' view, rallying on weak growth data, and selling off on solid data— amid fears that too strong data will increase the risk of an additional Fed rate hike.
China crisis
China's financial markets are under pressure due to weak economic data, property sector concerns, and a crisis in shadow banking. This could lead to a deflationary spiral and hurt corporate profits. Investors want Beijing to take more aggressive measures to revive confidence. But the longer the party waits and the more economical fabric that unravels, the narrower their options set. Suppose Beijing lets Country Garden go and can't get youth unemployment moving in the right direction. In that case, Beijing may be forced to deliver a US Covid-styled helicopter stimulus drop to revive the economy.
The Chinese economy can best be described as a high-speed bullet train wreck colliding with an economic dumpster fire.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops further toward 0.6350 on weak Australia's employment data
AUD/USD is falling further toward 0.6350, refreshing YTD lows after the downbeat Australian employment data, which showed an unexpected rise in the Unemployment Rate to 3..7% in July. Discouraging details of the report and risk aversion also weigh on the Aussie pair.
EUR/USD renews multi-day low, further downside towards 1.0840 appears impulsive
EUR/USD slides to the fresh low since early July as US Dollar extends the latest run-up during early Thursday. The Euro pair drops for the second consecutive day to 1.0866, refreshing the 1.5-month low amid market’s risk-off mood and the firmer US Treasury bond yields.
Gold struggles near multi-month low, seems vulnerable below 200-day SMA
Gold struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and languishes near its lowest level since mid-March touched during the Asian session. The XAU/USDtrades around the $1,890 level and seems vulnerable in the wake of the overnight bearish break through the very important 200-day SMA for the first time since November 2022.
Breaking: $1.7 million worth of ETH stuck in the Shibarium bridge as Ethereum L2 chain goes live
PeckShield has reported that up to $1.7 million worth of Ether (ETH) has been stuck in the Shibarium bridge. With this, there is speculation that this liquidity may have caused the recent dip.
Fear the Fed collides with China crisis
US equities were weaker again Wednesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.8%. US 10-year yields rose another 4bps to 4.25%, the highest since 2008 after the Fed minutes suggested little appetite for backing away from a tightening bias.