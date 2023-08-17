Share:

Fear the Fed

US equities were weaker again Wednesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.8%. US 10-year yields rose another 4bps to 4.25%, the highest since 2008 after the Fed minutes suggested little appetite for backing away from a tightening bias. US 2-year yields rose 1bp to 4.97%, supporting the dollar as it swings across global markets in wrecking ball fashion.

Despite what should be considered 'good' solid growth data, markets are assuming a risk-off bias, thinking that Federal Reserve's life got much more complicated after the late run of shockingly strong US economic data. Housing starts, industrial production, and manufacturing production increased in July, coming fast on the heels of an "Amazonian" like July retail sales on Tuesday.

While some of this movement may be partly attributable to technical factors and late summer seasonality, it may also be the latest example of the markets' ongoing adjustment away from the pandemic and post-pandemic environment and towards a more normalized one. More recently, this adjustment has been characterized by elevated sensitivity to economic data, with equity markets seemingly adopting a 'bad news is good news' view, rallying on weak growth data, and selling off on solid data— amid fears that too strong data will increase the risk of an additional Fed rate hike.

China crisis

China's financial markets are under pressure due to weak economic data, property sector concerns, and a crisis in shadow banking. This could lead to a deflationary spiral and hurt corporate profits. Investors want Beijing to take more aggressive measures to revive confidence. But the longer the party waits and the more economical fabric that unravels, the narrower their options set. Suppose Beijing lets Country Garden go and can't get youth unemployment moving in the right direction. In that case, Beijing may be forced to deliver a US Covid-styled helicopter stimulus drop to revive the economy.

The Chinese economy can best be described as a high-speed bullet train wreck colliding with an economic dumpster fire.