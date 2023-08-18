Share:

US equities were weaker Thursday, with the S&P down 0.8%, the third consecutive down day. US10y yields are up again, rising 2bps to 4.27%, a fresh multi-decade high. Bonds sold off everywhere as the global capital markets are now high yielding again.

Investor apprehensions surrounding possible increases in interest rates by monetary policymakers have instigated a renewed wave of selling in global stocks and bonds, setting the stage for a potential “Fall Down Friday.”

Global bond markets are increasingly convinced that inflation continues to pose a concern. This is evident through the acceleration in yields of longer-term rates, which outpaces the increase in shorter-term rates. For instance, the yields on 10-year US Treasuries have surged to 4.32%, marking the highest point reached since the period preceding the Great Financial Crisis.

Within this landscape, investors are taking notice of the possibility of additional Fed fund rate hikes this year. This rate hike fear is best illustrated by the fact that yields on 1-year T-Bills are currently resting at 5.36%

Anticipated index declines are evident in the futures prices of key global equity benchmarks. Concurrently, early Asia trading has witnessed contracts for US indexes experiencing a slump. Indeed a further risk-off extension of losses in New York's stock market on Thursday, notably with the Nasdaq 100 undergoing its most significant three-day decline since February. Further adding to the economic landscape, the 10-year Treasury yield surged to as high as 4.33%, within mere basis points of its peak in 2022.

This week's downturn trajectory was set in motion by releasing Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday. These minutes hinted at the contemplation of tighter policy measures by officials, upending earlier optimism that the central bank was finished with rate hikes. Adding to this economic shift, the enduringly robust economic data propelled global government bond yields to their highest point in 15 years.

This decline in stock markets coincides with a pivotal juncture for investors who are faced with the decision of whether to renew approximately $2.2 trillion worth of longer-dated options contracts linked to stocks and indexes, set to mature on the impending Friday. ( Goldman Sachs Note) Hence traders remain reticent to buy the dip instead, preferring the comfort of the sidelines to avoid the dreaded options volatility trap door springing, especially with traders heading into their annual 2-week summer holidays. During this time frame, three is usually a decreased willingness to take on risk, particularly in light of the potential emergence of negative headlines, not to mention the unknowns around the Jackson Hole summit.