Markets

US stocks traded decidedly lower overnight -- alongside a spike in Treasury yields -- as investors react to another flurry of strong economic data that is likely forcing many who were expecting the Fed may soon CUT rates to give up on that view as the US economy seems increasingly likely to achieve a soft landing successfully.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries are up another 12 bp today to 4.06% -- and now sit back up at the top of the post-pandemic range (which is also the top of the post-GFC range) -- meaning rates have not been much higher than this at any time in the past 15 years.

The good news is higher yields are not a result of inflation, with the PCE falling Friday, but rather the potential for the tear higher in 10 Y yields is likely a result of the better growth. As the growth trajectory of the US economy improves, it becomes increasingly more challenging to envision what would cause the Fed to CUT rates anytime soon, as many market participants have been anticipating.

If the US achieves a soft landing of its economy- especially if growth reaccelerates and inflation remains mute- the Fed may be more likely to simply pause its rate hiking cycle until it is sure that inflation does not accompany any growth re-acceleration.

The ISM services index -- a diffusion index survey of service sector business sentiment -- came in at 53.9, up sharply from 50.3 a month ago. The Service sector confidence runs a bit counter to the negative sentiment in the Manufacturing sector, where the ISM Manufacturing index reported on Monday sits down at 46.0. But in this post-pandemic world, the notion that people are spending more on services and experiences than manufactured goods is hardly a surprise

The unemployment rate sits at a 50+ year low, but ADP still estimates that 497k new private sector jobs were added in June -- 272k above consensus. However, a historical upward bias in ADP's model for June somewhat offset this enthusiastic estimate and a slight uptick in the latest weekly jobless claims release that also came out today. And the JOLTS report, which also came out and measures job openings, registered a sizeable drop in openings driven by healthcare, finance, and retail declines. So a gradual loosening of the labour market—encouragingly, without a significant deterioration in employment—should help cool inflation in the months ahead.

Stocks are trading lower today against this backdrop of robust data but higher rates. Unsurprisingly, any time you get a sudden move higher in 10y rates, it is always perceived negatively, given that long-term rates form the basis of the discount rate theoretically embedded into the valuation of stocks. So if long-term rates need to rise, the value of stocks may need to fall. However, suppose long-term rates are rising because the outlook for the economy is improving. If this is the case, stocks may need to RISE—even more with inflation materially declining from elevated levels without much growth damage, creating something similar to a 'Goldilocks' environment for markets.

Later on Friday, we get the June Payrolls report for the definitive snapshot of the US labour market. And Given elevated spot inflation and the inherent uncertainty around any forecast, the NFP report will be critical to the Fed risk management considerations, especially with the board now in reactive rather than pre-emptive mode.