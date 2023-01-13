Markets
Asian stocks mainly opened higher with a gentle updraft from easing inflationary pressure in the US and expectations that central banks can slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The lack of spectacular bounce in stocks is likely due to everyone being in the same lower inflation boat. Still, investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the damage to Corporate America and how extensive economic cratering will be due to the lagged effects of the Fed's aggressive rate hike policy. While a big downside miss on CPI might have led to a bias toward much more buoyant markets, inline print still leaves investors in a state of ambiguity.
Not to mention the real concern in some corners that inflation will have a second act due to strength in the US labour market. Indeed, that setup underscores a critical dynamic that could result in the Fed holding rates higher for longer in 2023 than many anticipate.
Shares are mixed in Japan, with the Nikkei 225 lower and the broader TOPIX index little changed as the outlook for exporters wanes on the back of the yen's surge.
Forex
With the dramatic falls in bond and stock volatility, the dollar is no longer necessarily needed as a haven; hence, the efficiency of dollar cash as a risk-off hedge is waning, which on its own volition can trigger a broader unwind of USD positions Stoxx 600 trackers of European equity inflows show a renewed surge as investors become more confident about growth outside of the US, hence the improving corporate profit landscape in Europe. The return of USD-based long-only investor flow is vital to push the EURUSD higher. Folks should be discouraged by IMM positioning to gauge the potential size of the dollar moves. It is real money and corporate USD dollar cash, i.e., the proverbial dry powder sitting on the sidelines, which matters and is not reflected in positioning surveys.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The cautious market mood ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 heading into the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar erase some of Thursday's losses and causing the pair to push lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-month highs, holds near $1,900
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,900 after having touched a multi-month high of $1,909 earlier in the day. The modest rebound in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Attention shifts to US bank earnings
US inflation came in line with expectations. The kneejerk market reaction to the data was surprisingly negative, but the major US stock indices extended rally, while the US dollar dropped sharply.