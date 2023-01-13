Markets

Asian stocks mainly opened higher with a gentle updraft from easing inflationary pressure in the US and expectations that central banks can slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The lack of spectacular bounce in stocks is likely due to everyone being in the same lower inflation boat. Still, investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the damage to Corporate America and how extensive economic cratering will be due to the lagged effects of the Fed's aggressive rate hike policy. While a big downside miss on CPI might have led to a bias toward much more buoyant markets, inline print still leaves investors in a state of ambiguity.

Not to mention the real concern in some corners that inflation will have a second act due to strength in the US labour market. Indeed, that setup underscores a critical dynamic that could result in the Fed holding rates higher for longer in 2023 than many anticipate.

Shares are mixed in Japan, with the Nikkei 225 lower and the broader TOPIX index little changed as the outlook for exporters wanes on the back of the yen's surge.

Forex

With the dramatic falls in bond and stock volatility, the dollar is no longer necessarily needed as a haven; hence, the efficiency of dollar cash as a risk-off hedge is waning, which on its own volition can trigger a broader unwind of USD positions Stoxx 600 trackers of European equity inflows show a renewed surge as investors become more confident about growth outside of the US, hence the improving corporate profit landscape in Europe. The return of USD-based long-only investor flow is vital to push the EURUSD higher. Folks should be discouraged by IMM positioning to gauge the potential size of the dollar moves. It is real money and corporate USD dollar cash, i.e., the proverbial dry powder sitting on the sidelines, which matters and is not reflected in positioning surveys.