US stocks are trading slightly higher Monday, and bond yields are higher on a Yom Kippur Monday, as stock investors appear to be digging their heels in and could be coming around to a higher-for-longer rate environment while also contemplating a handful of other macro and micro developments which could cap yields.

Moves were pretty muted, but indications that Hollywood writers reached a tentative deal to end a monthslong strike seem to have been taken positively.

Yet investors are pondering several potential tail risks as we commence the last week of September and approach the final quarter of 2023, including:

The UAW and Actor's strike remain unresolved, with the Writer's Guild reportedly reaching a tentative resolution; it reminds investors that business and labour can find common ground.

Congress faces a critical deadline at the end of September, just days away. They must come to an agreement on government funding by this deadline. Failure to do so could result in the federal government's partial or complete shutdown. But this has looked somewhat likely since the debt limit deal, given the thin House majority and a lack of consensus on spending levels. Other issues, like aid for Ukraine, funding for Justice Dept. investigations, or border security, could hinder progress, and the US sovereign downgrade could put an extra spotlight on the fiscal situation, adding to the risks.

In contrast to the debt limit, where Congress reached a deal due to the severe potential economic repercussions of an impasse, a government shutdown is viewed as relatively more manageable from a macroeconomic standpoint. However, this very fact, the less severe economic impact of a shutdown, paradoxically increases the likelihood that Congress may fail to take timely action.

GDP headwinds continue to build against the backdrop of numerous economic craters, including the resumption of student loan payments, ongoing labour activism, and a likely government shutdown.

Another potential headwind is energy prices. While potentially hurting the consumer slightly in the pocket, the good news is that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to tighten its monetary policy in response to higher oil prices when core inflation and inflation expectations are trending lower. Chair Powell has emphasized that the Fed typically does not react strongly to energy price shocks. Indeed, the Fed's approach to monetary policy is expected to be measured by other standards rather than in response to oil price movements.

Finally, returning to markets, bonds are notably lower today, pushing yields higher. 10-year US Treasury yields are up 10bps to a cycle high of 4.53% -- the highest level since 2007. Hence, as we slide into the fall and start cozying up to the holiday season, the health of the US consumer will be the paramount focus. How the US consumer swallows this potentially "higher and for longer rates environment" may be critical to what happens with risk assets into year-end.

OIL MARKETS

Oil futures traded relatively stable in the New York afternoon, marking a period of consolidation after the week's down and up start. Oil prices have been under pressure primarily due to the strengthening of the US dollar. At the same time, Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) prices were impacted as Russia adjusted restrictions on fuel exports.

On September 21st, Russia implemented restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel, and this restriction was initially applied to all countries except Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. This move caused a surge in gasoil prices in Europe and Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) prices in the United States due to concerns that the already tight global distillate market would worsen.

However, Russia has since made modifications to these restrictions. They now allow the previously accepted volume of fuel shipments to be exported, and they have also permitted the export of high-sulfur diesel and bunker fuel. These adjustments represent a response to the evolving situation and aim to alleviate some of the concerns surrounding the availability of these fuels in the global market.

So, the combination of a strong US dollar and a subtle Russian export back pedal may continue to take some heat out of the recent scorching oil market rally. I guess the question is, will Russia backpedal more with Russian crude? ESPO (shipped from the Far East) now trades at a premium to Brent crude.