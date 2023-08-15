US markets
US stocks are trading modestly higher Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Dare I say risk on as investors position ahead of the US retail sales FOMC minutes release and react positively to the tail end of the corporate earnings, which continue to shed a favourable light on the health of the American consumer.
At the beginning of the NY session, yield pressure was on everyone's mind thinking that US bond yields were on the cusp of reaching a high not seen in over a decade. However, the yields eventually slipped and provided some breathing room for stock pickers, who seemed willing to seize the moment.
The soft slide in yields was a relief for stocks, particularly shares of tech companies that have lately hit a bumpy patch after big gains earlier in the year.
Indeed, Tech stocks were higher on Monday as shares of chipmaker Nvidia surged following a bullish note from Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, Alphabet and Microsoft saw smaller gains. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite index gained 1.1%, recovering from earlier losses. The Dow remained essentially unchanged, adding only 26 points.
The S&P 500 is still down ~3% this month as investors digest the landslide of bond supply into the first half of August, but remain upbeat earnings results. Mostly, the micro and the macro have been better than expected, especially with inflation easing. Now, most investors are embracing the idea that the Fed pause is finally in sight, which should be favourable for stocks.
China
The economic news out of China remains sluggish, with declining PMIs, deflation in producer and (headline) consumer prices, and credit concerns around property developer Country Garden. And as today's China's economic data dump could turn things uglier.
Heavy rainfalls in northern China, disappointing exports and credit data, and the continued slide in property sales all point to weakness in July activity data.
The Yuan is on the move again. China is the most significant driver of events in global FX markets to start the week amid a deluge of unsavoury financial developments around domestic property names.
USD/CNH tested this year's highs and threatened to move higher after last week's negative CPI print and the weakest total social financing number seen in 7 years, catalyzing what feels like an imminent top-side break
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
RBA Minutes: Need for further hike would depend on data, evolving assessment of risks
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published the Minutes of its August monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, highlighting that the there prevails a need for further hike would depend on data, evolving assessment of risks.
EUR/USD stays vulnerable at five-week low near 1.0900 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD remains on the back foot at the lowest levels since early July, despite making rounds to 1.0900. The Euro pair fades the late Monday’s corrective bounce off the multi-day low as traders brace for the key US Retail Sales for July amid holidays in multiple European markets.
Gold: Strong US Dollar, yields direct XAU/USD bears toward $1,890, China/US data eyed
Gold fades the late Monday’s corrective bounce off the 200-DMA support by retreating to $1,907, depressed at the five-week low flashed the previous day. The XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s strength amid economic fears surrounding China.
LPT, BLZ short squeeze send the altcoins almost 150% north, with funding rates hitting 2000%. Organic or pump
Livepeer (LPT) and Bluezelle (BLZ) prices recorded stunning rallies to hit record highs last week, outperforming the entire cryptocurrency market with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) stuck in a bind and moving along an equilibrium line.
Red flags beneath the surface
There has been a good deal of concern about the state of Chinese markets after Country Garden woes further highlighted a deteriorating state in the economy. Interestingly enough however, western markets weren’t all that bothered, at least on the surface, with US equities managing to close higher on Monday.