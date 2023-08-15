Share:

US markets

US stocks are trading modestly higher Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Dare I say risk on as investors position ahead of the US retail sales FOMC minutes release and react positively to the tail end of the corporate earnings, which continue to shed a favourable light on the health of the American consumer.

At the beginning of the NY session, yield pressure was on everyone's mind thinking that US bond yields were on the cusp of reaching a high not seen in over a decade. However, the yields eventually slipped and provided some breathing room for stock pickers, who seemed willing to seize the moment.

The soft slide in yields was a relief for stocks, particularly shares of tech companies that have lately hit a bumpy patch after big gains earlier in the year.

Indeed, Tech stocks were higher on Monday as shares of chipmaker Nvidia surged following a bullish note from Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, Alphabet and Microsoft saw smaller gains. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite index gained 1.1%, recovering from earlier losses. The Dow remained essentially unchanged, adding only 26 points.

The S&P 500 is still down ~3% this month as investors digest the landslide of bond supply into the first half of August, but remain upbeat earnings results. Mostly, the micro and the macro have been better than expected, especially with inflation easing. Now, most investors are embracing the idea that the Fed pause is finally in sight, which should be favourable for stocks.

China

The economic news out of China remains sluggish, with declining PMIs, deflation in producer and (headline) consumer prices, and credit concerns around property developer Country Garden. And as today's China's economic data dump could turn things uglier.

Heavy rainfalls in northern China, disappointing exports and credit data, and the continued slide in property sales all point to weakness in July activity data.

The Yuan is on the move again. China is the most significant driver of events in global FX markets to start the week amid a deluge of unsavoury financial developments around domestic property names.

USD/CNH tested this year's highs and threatened to move higher after last week's negative CPI print and the weakest total social financing number seen in 7 years, catalyzing what feels like an imminent top-side break