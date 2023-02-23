Markets
US equities were weaker Wednesday, with S&P down a touch heading into the close after a choppy session that turned weaker following a hawkish tone in the Fed minutes—US10yr yields down 3bps to 3.92%.
“Almost all” officials supported a 25bp hike, though a "few" supported 50bps. "A number" noted easier financial conditions "could necessitate" tighter policy - at odds with the more dovish tone of the post-meeting press conference.
While the minutes didn't shed light on much new information, they were tinged with enough policy optionality to sow the seeds for higher for longer after characterizing inflation as "unacceptably high."
Given the strength in January CPI and PPI, which predated the minutes, market participants now agree that the FOMC will ramp up rates higher for longer without hesitation and could be open to a 50 bp hike if the data warranted. Hence, investors could err on the side of caution ahead of Friday's core PCE inflation data which will set the stage for Fed officials' forecast updates at the March 22 meeting. On that note, it is now highly doubtful the revisions to the Feds Summary of Economic Projections will be in a dovish direction after the recent hotter run of economic and inflation data that has left cross-asset sentiment scorched.
Stocks
Fears of recession and elevated interest rate volatility helped create a macro-driven market for much of 2022. But 2023 is shaping up to be a much more micro-driven market, presenting an opportunity for fundamental stock pickers and alpha generation as we move further and further into the post-pandemic, post-modern cycle.
Euro
On top of the higher for longer repricing on the Fed curve, the Euro is getting squeezed on multiple fronts as military and political risks escalate on the eastern front with China increasing cooperation with Russia.
Oil
With oil prices already feeling the heat from the evolving hawkish Fed narrative vis-a-vis a stronger US dollar, prices tanked further in the wake of yet another colossal crude oil inventory build, with a 9.895 million barrel increase last week, according to the American Petroleum Institute. Indeed, inventory builds continue to provide the proverbial anvil around the market's neck.
Gold
In the absence of weaker economic or softer inflation data, technical levels suggest further weakness in the short term for gold markets. Still k, longer-term investors may target the space between USD 1,820/oz and the 100 & 200- dma at USD 1,780/ oz. Coincidentally this is also roughly the congestion zone which persisted during December 2022.
In oil markets, mercifully for the bulls, the China data void ends in just under a week. Oil should rebound into the data.' on February 28, we will have the official and Caixin manufacturing PMIs, which will show further improvement.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.