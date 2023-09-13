Share:

Markets

Wall Street closed mixed on Wednesday, and US yields swung to and fro within tight ranges as higher-than-expected August inflation, as captured in the CPI release, appears to have not surprised either stock or bond markets at all.

August core CPI rose by 0.28%—a three-month high and 8bp above consensus expectations—the year-on-year rate nonetheless fell four-tenths to 4.3%, with numerous questions still unanswered on the possible pass-through from higher oil at the headline level.

While somewhat above consensus, the CPI report is unlikely to affect the outcome of the September FOMC meeting; it does, however, add some uncertainty about its November decision, especially with OPEC+ leaders possibly targeting Brent prices very much at the upper end of or slightly above, the 80-100$/bbl range.

When kept at a moderate level, inflation can be a reassuring heartbeat of economic vitality. However, given its policy implications, CPI is not running at a pace that stock market operators will entirely embrace. Indeed, and perhaps more damaging for the medium-term view, the prevailing theme of "high-for-longer" that pushed 10-year Treasury yields to their highest levels in 16 years will get further engrained in stone.

Unfortunately for the rest of the world, the dollar will likely remain strong, and policymakers in China, Japan, and Europe will be overly occupied with preventing their currencies from weakening at a time when surging oil prices threaten to import unwanted inflation and further destabilize their fragile economies.

Oil

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after hitting a 10-month high earlier, as a surprise build in US crude inventories temporarily offset expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of the year.

I say temporarily; as long as OPEC+ is committed to Export and Production curtailments, oil prices will remain firm during the current levels of record demand until demand destruction shows up at the petrol pump.

OPEC+ is currently demonstrating a remarkable display of pricing power, skillfully increasing prices without causing a significant dent in demand. This formidable pricing prowess can be attributed to OPEC+'s substantial market share, bolstered by its alliance with Russia, and the relatively inelastic nature of non-OPEC supply, primarily influenced by the financial discipline observed in the US shale industry.

Recent decisions by OPEC indicate that the producer group is in no hurry to boost production. Their stance is influenced by dissatisfaction with Western energy policies, such as the Russian oil price cap and the concerning precedents it sets in the market. Moreover, the potential sale of an additional stake in Saudi Aramco, which is reportedly under consideration, may further incentivize Saudi Arabia to wield its pricing power effectively in the global energy landscape.

The ECB coin flip

The ECB can not leave the door ajar for markets to interpret a pause as an inflection point in the monetary policy cycle, as it will most certainly tank the Euro and its inflation-fighting credibility, which is not running that high to start with.

Based on recent public statements from the Governing Council, the upcoming decision on whether to raise interest rates in September appears to be finely balanced. While a few of the Council's more hawkish members remain in favour of a rate hike, there is a growing sense of openness among most members, including individuals like Schnabel, to explore the option of pausing the rate increases. The minutes from the July meeting also hint at a potentially more balanced or slightly dovish stance.

It's worth noting that even if the European Central Bank (ECB) opts to pause the rate hike in September, this doesn't necessarily signify that the ECB has reached its terminal rate. The ECB must keep the door open for further rate increases if economic conditions warrant such a move.