Risk markets are moving cautiously as traders suspect the risks around CPI are more vulnerable to pricing out rate cuts in 2023 than pricing more.

Markets have shown a relatively benign response to regional banking woes and have likely given the Fed less cause for concern.

But with cuts already priced into the back end of 2023, it's unlikely a softer print will lead to more near-term rate cuts.

Gold risk is seen as asymmetric as bullion will be a clear beneficiary from soft CPI data while outperforming other currencies on solid data as that would leave the Fed constrained by inflation and banking woes.

Oil and currency linkers should do well on a soft print but struggle on a sticky print, even more so if rate cuts get priced out, which could be the worst-case scenario for risky assets.