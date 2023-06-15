Share:

China

Although we will likely see a buy-the-news trade on any rate cuts, these attempts to restart the rally train could be a fader's delight. Sky-high government leverage and constrained fiscal capacity make it virtually impossible for lawmakers to provide any meaningful policy stimulus that could help extend the growth cycle and revive confidence in the economy and asset markets.

Forex

As the Fed skips a rate hike beat, Asia FX trips on the hawkish dots, with USDCNH climbing higher as interest rate differentials are expected to widen further if China follows through with a widely anticipated cut to the medium-term lending facility(MLF) to support property markets.

The MLF rate serves as a keen mark-to-mark price tag for loan prime rate (LPR), and markets usually use the medium-term rate as a precursor to any changes to the lending benchmark. The monthly fixing of the LPR will be announced on June 20.

Oil

The International Energy Agency sees global oil demand growth slowing "markedly" in the coming years, with a peak "on the horizon" as the age of electronification sees less need for fossil fuels. And the demand for road transport fuels goes into reverse starting around mid-decade.

And while these looking lens views have little impact on prompt crude contracts, oil is lower as supply concerns return to the fore after another oil storage build, particularly the gasoline inventory glut, which hit the brakes on the early summer driving season oil market rally.

And the across-the-board builds are quite bearish, signalling little in the way of industrial demand relief is in the offing.

Final take on the FOMC

The June FOMC meeting met our expectations for a skip in the Fed's tightening cycle, coupled with hawkish messaging that kept a rate hike in July on the table. As anticipated, the statement signalled greater urgency around the need to tighten, the dot plot indicated further tightening was likely appropriate, and Powell's press conference downplayed inflation progress.

That said, remodelling to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) was more hawkish than anticipated. In particular, the median dot rose by 50bps, bringing the new terminal rate expectation to 5.6%, and core PCE inflation was revised several tenths higher to just under 4%. Although Chair Powell created optionality for the timing of future rate hikes, he indicated that July is a "live" meeting which should raise confidence in the July rate hike for now.

We maintain our Fed expectations in response to today's meeting. Our baseline remains for a final 25bp rate hike in July, with the Fed remaining on hold into early 2024 in response to further evidence of labour market weakening and inflation falling somewhat faster than envisioned in the Fed's latest forecasts.