European equities were little changed Monday, with Stoxx600 flat. US markets closed for a holiday.
Straight bat from Lagarde: Avoids giving guidance before next week's meeting: "Actions speak louder than words.”
Dovish from ECB's Centeno: There is a risk of doing "too much" on rates; inflation is "slowing much faster than it rose.”
Asian stock markets are poised to commence trading on a lower note Tuesday. This shift in sentiment comes as investors redirect their attention toward China's ongoing initiatives to address its economic challenges.
The preceding day had seen markets in the United States closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday; however, today marks the return to normal trading activity across the globe.
Mixed results have characterized the performance of various asset classes during the summer bear steepening period. Initially, the buoyant outlook for economic growth provided support to riskier assets. However, as August progressed, the uptick in real interest rates began to exert downward pressure on these assets.
Legging into September has brought a breath of fresh air to the market thanks to “Goldilocks “labour market data from the United States that reduces the chances of another Fed hike. A new wave of encouraging policy announcements in China bolstered global growth sentiment, even in the face of rising real interest rates.
An economic soft landing is such a narrow path.
If a range of critical growth and labour market indicators continue to deteriorate, the perceived 's’ reflected in market pricing last week could ultimately transition into a much more challenging 'hard landing.' This transformation would signify a more severe economic slowdown or downturn, causing increased turbulence and uncertainty in financial markets.
Paradoxically, there's a potential downside risk associated with positive growth news, especially if it coincides with persistently high inflation; it could prompt a more cautious and hawkish recalibration of real interest rates. Such a development might exert additional pressure on riskier assets because risk premiums are already hovering at relatively low levels.
Chair Powell's recent speech at Jackson Hole outlined the broad criteria that monetary policy officials will evaluate as they navigate the ongoing battle against inflation. Powell's message was clear: the Federal Reserve sees the risks to the inflation outlook as predominantly tilted towards the upside.
While the data from last week may have provided the Fed with a slightly more reassuring view of the labour market's trajectory, it has not definitively dispelled all the potential inflationary risks. Consequently, while a growing chorus expects the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the September 20 FOMC meeting, it wouldn't be surprising to see most officials continue to project one more rate hike before the year's end in their updated dot plot.
Oil
Among all assets, oil emerged as the top performer in August. Its recent rally can be attributed partly to investors' expectations that Russia and Saudi Arabia will likely be willing to lean in longer to the successfu rally by extending production cuts through October. So, the market is forced to hedge a potentially more aggressive OPEC+ price target ( +$ 90 Brent) as the critical moderately bullish risk.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after weak China PMI, RBA in focus
AUD/USD is dropping further toward 0.6400 in response to the weak China's Caixin Services PMI data. The Aussie pair remains pressured amid China's property market concerns and anxiety ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0800 in Tuesday's Asian trading. An upside consolidation in the US Dollar, positive US Treasury bond yields and a cautious risk tone undermine the pair, as ECB's Lagarde leaves Euro bulls unimpressed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within a familiar range held over the past week or so. The XAU/USD is placed just below the $1,940 level, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode
Bitcoin price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple price would not yield.
RBA Interest Rate Decision: Australian central bank expected to stand pat
Interest rate in Australia is likely to remain unchanged at 4.10% in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia could leave the door open for more interest rate hikes. RBA policy guidance set to ramp up volatility around the Australian Dollar.