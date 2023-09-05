Share:

European equities were little changed Monday, with Stoxx600 flat. US markets closed for a holiday.

Straight bat from Lagarde: Avoids giving guidance before next week's meeting: "Actions speak louder than words.”

Dovish from ECB's Centeno: There is a risk of doing "too much" on rates; inflation is "slowing much faster than it rose.”

Asian stock markets are poised to commence trading on a lower note Tuesday. This shift in sentiment comes as investors redirect their attention toward China's ongoing initiatives to address its economic challenges.

The preceding day had seen markets in the United States closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday; however, today marks the return to normal trading activity across the globe.

Mixed results have characterized the performance of various asset classes during the summer bear steepening period. Initially, the buoyant outlook for economic growth provided support to riskier assets. However, as August progressed, the uptick in real interest rates began to exert downward pressure on these assets.

Legging into September has brought a breath of fresh air to the market thanks to “Goldilocks “labour market data from the United States that reduces the chances of another Fed hike. A new wave of encouraging policy announcements in China bolstered global growth sentiment, even in the face of rising real interest rates.

An economic soft landing is such a narrow path.

If a range of critical growth and labour market indicators continue to deteriorate, the perceived 's’ reflected in market pricing last week could ultimately transition into a much more challenging 'hard landing.' This transformation would signify a more severe economic slowdown or downturn, causing increased turbulence and uncertainty in financial markets.

Paradoxically, there's a potential downside risk associated with positive growth news, especially if it coincides with persistently high inflation; it could prompt a more cautious and hawkish recalibration of real interest rates. Such a development might exert additional pressure on riskier assets because risk premiums are already hovering at relatively low levels.

Chair Powell's recent speech at Jackson Hole outlined the broad criteria that monetary policy officials will evaluate as they navigate the ongoing battle against inflation. Powell's message was clear: the Federal Reserve sees the risks to the inflation outlook as predominantly tilted towards the upside.

While the data from last week may have provided the Fed with a slightly more reassuring view of the labour market's trajectory, it has not definitively dispelled all the potential inflationary risks. Consequently, while a growing chorus expects the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the September 20 FOMC meeting, it wouldn't be surprising to see most officials continue to project one more rate hike before the year's end in their updated dot plot.

Oil

Among all assets, oil emerged as the top performer in August. Its recent rally can be attributed partly to investors' expectations that Russia and Saudi Arabia will likely be willing to lean in longer to the successfu rally by extending production cuts through October. So, the market is forced to hedge a potentially more aggressive OPEC+ price target ( +$ 90 Brent) as the critical moderately bullish risk.