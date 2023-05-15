Share:

With everyone's eyes on the debt ceiling, things are getting more complicated by the challenges around China's recovery, which is veering bumpier than better and US equity market risk.

The US Treasury will exhaust its funds under the debt limit sometime this June or July. While some investors remain complacent about this risk, others had noted parallels between the current divided political environment, which raises the risk of a debt ceiling agreement not being reached, and the situation in 2011, when a political standoff over the debt ceiling caused the S&P500 index to fall 17% in July-early August.

In the US, deposit migration from smaller US banks and reduced credit extension continue to fan concerns about growth. And while the Fed has hinted at pausing, two critical caveats run against this generally positive backdrop. First, there is no guarantee that the Fed will not raise rates further, especially if inflation remains stubbornly high and the labour market remains firm. Second, the market has already priced an aggressive path of Fed easing- more than four 25 bp cuts to the Jan '24 meeting. With many top US economists expect the Fed to remain on hold until at least 2Q24, and if they are correct, the market may have to raise its forward rate expectations, which could strengthen the dollar and impinge equities.

When US stocks fall dramatically, there is typically no place to hide, and Asian equities consistently decline during US corrections as local investors simply cannot dodge US equity downturns. But even setting this view aside after rallying 19% in January, the MSCI China index has given up all its gains and is flat for the year.

Geopolitics remains top of mind with Asia investors. The most topical issue is "reverse CFIUS," which refers to the expected executive order (potentially around the May 19-21 G7 meeting in Hiroshima) limiting outbound US investment in China. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States vets inbound investment; reverse CFIUS would apply the concept to US investment in strategically sensitive parts of the Chinese economy.

The market has pre-traded down on concerns that this could be broad-based and induce extensive forced selling, but recent newsflow suggests the approach may be more narrowly focused. If so, the market could rebound when concrete details are announced, given the pre-selling that has already occurred and with the China relations barometer hitting peak red, suggesting the market is pricing a high level of risk.

Consumption continues to run cold in China due to residual scarring effects from the Covid period, amplified by the negative wealth effect of lower property prices. Consumption may not have rebounded as much as more optimistic forecasters expected, as evidenced by oil prices, but it is recovering from last year's suppressed levels. However, locals are spending on services rather than goods.

What if the market perception of default risk rises?

In most traders' view, very little is priced directly into equities. Systematic strategies have raised equity exposure significantly, and if vol rises, they will be forced to cut. As has been the pattern recently, short-term vol could rise as the "x-date" gets closer, primarily as the positive boost from the earnings season winds down, and the market again focuses on macro concerns. However, for discretionary investors, the debt ceiling is among the laundry list of worries they are already focused on, and their positioning is near a one-year low.

The fact is it's challenging to quantify geopolitical and political risks. But to provide some historical context, using S&P 500 trajectory around domestic political and geopolitical risks and events historically has been sharp (-6% to -8%) but short-lived selloffs (3 weeks down, 3 weeks to recover)

The risks from a failure to increase the debt limit are often framed regarding the potential for default. In reality, that risk is shallow. The Treasury will have the revenues to make debt payments. It will prioritize those if needed. The immediate risk is that other government payments must be stopped to ensure continuing interest payments. Even though any period of diverted payments would likely be short, the hit to growth could still be severe, given that payments that support GDP need to be stopped.

Although we think the debt ceiling standoff is likely to be resolved, and while last week's data suggested price pressures are easing, which is typically a boon for equities and risk assets. However, in two-step forward and one-step back fashion, expectations matter, infact, they matter a lot, especially when we are headed in the wrong direction, both in terms of inflation and overall sentiment again, as the University of Michigan Consumer Survey suggested.