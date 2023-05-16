Share:

MARKETS

US equities were a bit stronger Monday, S&P up 0.3%, and US10yr yields were also up despite a miss on NY Fed manufacturing, down 42.6pts to -31.8 in May; consensus looked for a much smaller decline. An unwind of last month's surprise rise and debt ceiling concerns may have weighed because details look much better than the headline as the six-month outlook ticked up.

We also got an update on business sentiment -- albeit from a region of the country that no longer performs much factory work. The very volatile Empire manufacturing index declined much more than expected in May.

Against this backdrop, pro-cyclical and growth sectors, including Energy, Materials, Financials, and Tech, are the best-performing subsectors in the S&P 500 today -- suggesting that investors are unimpressed with the negative signal from the surveys, at least for now.

It might be safe to assume that once the debt ceiling headlines abate and bank stress ease as more water moves under the bridge, survey respondents will be more encouraged to tick off the blue sky answer boxes instead of placing an X on the ones pointing to a dumpster fire.

US Treasury's Yellen once again drove home that debt-limit measures "may be exhausted" as soon as June 1, but the default date could be "days or weeks" after June 1. And despite the economic gravity of government payments hitting full stop, investors appear confident a US debt default will be avoided as history suggests when crisis meets policy; lawmakers find a solution to calm things down, especially ahead of an election year.

Still, investors could be lulling themselves into a false sense of security. Sure, the government will still have some revenue coming in to cover interest payments; the problem is nobody knows what parts of the government will still operate after X date and what payments will be slashed.

For all potential issues, this has been the lowest realized volatility period of the tightening cycle. Nonetheless, we have been suggesting that clients express tactical views via 1-month expiry 25 delta puts or calls -- implieds are low enough. I consider the premium nothing more than the cost of a good night’s sleep into an increasingly tricky stretch for markets.

BENIGN ENVIRONMENT?

The VIX is down at 17; the S&P 500 is now UP 2.5% yoy, yields on 10-year US Treasuries are 3.50%, and front-month Brent is $75/bbl -- all levels that point to a benign environment by most accounts.

The VIX and oil are almost exactly where they were at a similar point in 2019 -- 4 years ago and a world apart from the pandemic and post-pandemic era that markets have endured since then. And rates are ~100bp higher than in May 2019, but in the history of US rates, 3.50% on the 10-year sounds and feels normal to some.

INFLATION CAVEATS

Inflation is well off the highs and gradually falling back toward target, another boon for equities and risk assets. The fact that we're still in the middle of that move could be a positive.

As we've long argued, the caveat is that getting from 8% to 4% on inflation would be relatively quick and easy, while getting from 4% back to 2% will be much more challenging and possibly come with some economic consequences. And ultimately, this is where the balance of risk lies once we crest the debt ceiling ‘wall of worry.”

ASIA

Stocks in Asia mainly traded higher Monday, with particular strength in China possibly inspired by the new Pboc swap lines, which are viewed as a critical international bailout tool.

In China, April imports, inflation and bank lending data all missed consensus expectations last week; today's activity data reports could shed more light on whether the latest weakening is a soft patch or a tipping point for China's post-reopening recovery.

FOREX

It's been a relatively quiet start to the week as the dollar gives back some gains after Friday's University of Michigan consumer confidence survey created concerns in currency desks over the upside US inflation risk. The US dollar benefited, especially against the yen and Asia FX, from the adjustment higher in US yields at the end of last week after a sharp jump in long-term inflation expectations, revealed in the survey.

Although US yields are higher today, risk sentiment has somewhat stabilized overnight, supporting risk betas and lessening the demand for US treasuries hence the demand for safe-haven dollars.

OIL

Crude oil prices were trading up 1.6% on Monday Alberta oil fields are dealing with wildfires, with no sign of abating, reportedly shutting in 300,000 bpd

With oil prices finding a US political backstop as the White House will reportedly replenish SPR at some point this year, the Canadian Crude impingement provided a needed boost for the beleaguered oil bulls.