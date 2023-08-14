Share:

The mild US CPI gave prospects of a soft-ish landing some reinforcement, showing that core inflation is cooling even as the jobless rate stays low. Still, the debate remains open.

Markets

Last week, the stock markets had a mix of ups and downs, despite clear evidence that inflation was coming down the mountain, typically a positive signal for equity markets. Still, the S&P 500 fell by 0.3% on the week, with technology and banks lagging while energy and healthcare rose.

Even though the index has faded in recent weeks, we are still only running into the 50-day moving average and remain well above the 200-day mark. So investors will parse this week's upcoming economic data for any hints to support stocks above these Technical* low watermarks at the index level.

And while the year-to-date gains are still very top-heavy- driven by technology and communication services, winners have started to spread out more. Five of the ten major sectors have seen gains of 10% or more in the past three months, while only two (consumer staples and utilities) have seen modest losses. In market speak, this is a clear sign that traders to leaning toward a soft landing.

The delayed impact of the US massive fiscal measures has provided significant support, with some measures only taking effect recently. However, this is not good news for the country's long-term fiscal outlook, as recently highlighted by Fitch's downgrade. Despite this, the significant increase in the budget deficit in the past year has contributed to a surge in economic activity. According to Washington's report last week, the budget deficit for July alone was $221 billion, bringing the 12-month total to a staggering $2.26 trillion (or over 8% of GDP). A year ago, the 12-month total was just under $1 trillion. Therefore, the deficit has increased by a whopping $1.3 trillion over the past year, creating more animosity between Democrats and the fiscal gatekeepers on the Republican side of the floor.

Ignoring the idea that the Federal Reserve has completed its mission is challenging. Even if the mix of growth and inflation data doesn't fully cement the pause, stricter credit conditions could dampen the economy sufficiently to help achieve the board's final mile goals. And while the theoretical debate about whether the Federal Reserve is in restrictive territory continues, real rates are at least in the positive territory now.

But given that oil virtually touches virtually aspect of or daily lives, if Saudi Arabia extends its 1 million barrels per day unilateral cut into the fourth quarter, which seems likely given China's economic woes, there could be a sustained increase in crude oil prices that may result in a renewed focus on inflation concerns related to the energy sector price pressure.

Oil

I expect many WTI $90 or $100 per barrel year-end predictions in the upcoming weeks. But this is hardly surprising, considering that crude oil is the most intensely speculated commodity, and the bulls are back in town.

The main question is whether the two factors driving the increase in oil prices - a better global economic situation and OPEC+ limiting production - will continue. While there are no guarantees, current evaluations suggest that the possibility of a decrease in global crude oil supply appears more likely than a significant increase in demand. Saudi Arabia's decision to reduce production by 1.0 mb/d shows how much it wants to maintain high crude oil prices.

Our network of oil traders collectively believes that Riyadh would prefer prices to remain above WTI $80 and ideally reach $90 to avoid the budget falling into a deficit. Additionally, the Kingdom must ensure that its export and government revenues continue to increase as it undertakes a massive, multi-year spending campaign to diversify its economy.

Forex

Currently, the market's focus has shifted to the resilience of the US, which is evident through the increase in back-end yields.

The Dollar has been performing well lately and benefiting from various factors. It's difficult for the Dollar to decrease in value when traders dial in on the US exceptionalism, higher US yields, or even a safe-haven lick. For the Dollar to weaken, Europe and China would need to show better growth, and US inflation would need to be squashed. However, if the Fed surprises and turns more dovish than expected, this could break the current trend. Still, the recent increases in commodity prices serve as a reminder that achieving this combination is unlikely over the near term.

Gold

Based on last week's CPI data, it seems unlikely the Fed will hike in September, but that aligned with the market view ahead of the data, and there was nothing in the data to suggest a mid-cycle adjustment(rate cut) from the Fed hurting the gold outlook. With that in mind, we expect the FOMC will keep rates steady for the rest of the year; hence now is not the time for gold to shine.

So despite the soft inflation data, gold prices dropped as the traders sold against the negative backdrop of high real rates, the US's stable economic growth outlook and the decreasing chance of a recession. For those interested in investing in gold, the question now is what would cause the Fed to ease rates and how much easing would occur in a non-recessionary environment. If next year's economic growth is close to its potential with low unemployment rates, the FOMC might not view preemptive easing as wise, which is not what gold speculators want to hear.

Week ahead

Investors will be closely observing this week's economic calendar, with a keen interest in the retail sales report for July on Tuesday and the minutes of the July 26 FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Regarding retail sales, the market will pay close attention to the retail control group. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis uses this series to measure spending on goods in the GDP accounts. It's worth noting that retail sales figures are often revised. If there are any revisions to this week's report, it could impact Q2 real GDP and the value of the US dollar. However, assuming no revisions, if the retail control group falls short of expectations, it could suggest a slower start to consumer spending in the current quarter. And this would support a lower-end forecast for PCE inflation and should promote the market soft landing view. But if retail sales data is a real clunker, it could hurt risk markets as US stocks count on the US consumer's spendthrift happy ways to support corporate America.

Regarding the minutes, according to Chair Powell's statements during the July FOMC press conference, it is essential to observe evidence of slowing demand, just as much as the upcoming inflation data, to help policymakers determine whether further monetary tightening is necessary before the September 20 and November 1 FOMC meetings. Although the minutes from Wednesday may seem outdated, they could provide insight into the Fed's reaction function, especially since officials have emphasized data dependence since the July meeting. So traders will pay close attention to discussions regarding the expected inflation path, mainly whether the recent softer CPI report is better or worse than officials initially pencilled in.