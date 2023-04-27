Share:

US markets

US equities were weaker again Wednesday, with the S&P 500 down 0.4%. Solid results from some of America's biggest companies, like Microsoft and Alphabet, could not provide sufficient ballast to keep the ship afloat as investors digested more cautious outlooks from other parts of the economy, especially as the resilient US consumer is showing signs of cracking.

It was a very mixed session overnight, with Tech holding up its end of the bargain; however, concerns around financials abound with yet another surgical strike on First Republic Bank stocks which sank nearly 30% Wednesday following a report that the bank is looking at several options including what could amount to a firesale on existing assets.

First Republic's drastic move to the downside dragged down the KBW Regional Banking Index, which fell to its lowest level since November 2020 and prompted lending fears more broadly.

Indeed risks are growing for the commercial real estate market. A "nearly perfect storm" of sharply higher interest rates, declining occupancy rates and a wave of refinancings are hitting the sector while credit availability is tightening.

Oil

Oil continued to spill lower from Tuesday's drip when prices fell by 2% to the lowest level post-OPEC intervention. The oil complex was dragged down by the possible negative economic impact of tighter lending standards in the wake of another hammering on the KBW Regional Banking Index. A pullback in credit could provide a massive recovery impediment to already slowing industrial and consumer activity that has been flashing warnings worldwide for months.

And despite solid Asian demand growth and with the US on the cusp of summer driving season, oil markets have been in surplus for three straight quarters, helped by resilient Russian export volumes. So when prompt prices rise

Oil markets cannot be forward-looking like equities prices equate to the market's physical volume demand and supply today. Global inventories must be drawn down before a commodity scarcity premium – backwardation – can be sustained. If time spreads become backwardated in anticipation of future scarcity and tighter inventories, the current physical surplus would be pulled out of inventory and sold against the higher prompt prices, pushing the market back to where it started.