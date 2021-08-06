It's hard to know which is bigger news today, the US Non-Farm Payrolls or Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for pastures new. Both seem to be leaving Asia in a state of paralysis today, with most asset classes happy to mark time. I had the privilege of watching Mr Messi play at the Nou Camp some years ago, the result of a "team offsite" with my former employer. The man is really quite remarkable; being surrounded by four opposition players simultaneously, he slipped the net and sent a perfect pace down the pitch from which Barcelona scored. The man is more elusive than a Trump tax return.

Of course, the real reason things are quiet in Asia is that we are awaiting the monthly US Non-Farm Payrolls this evening like the rest of the world. Markets are guesstimating a number around 870,000, slightly better than last month. My previous life in trading involved living in Europe and London for many years. Bitter experience taught me that trading the post-payrolls volatility usually didn't end well. The first headless chicken move by markets in the 30 minutes after the numbers is, more often than not, the wrong one.

Equities will probably go up anyway as you can make a bullish case on either a high or lower number, and we can never underestimate the power of the FOMO-side young Jedis. I won't even guess what bonds will do; they long ago departed this world's reality. A firm number should see the US Dollar continue climbing, though, while a weak print will see it sink. Gold's fate hinges on this number as its price action, given the fall in bond yields and the greenback's rise, has been unimpressive this week. A 50 dollar cleanout could be imminent. Oil markets, meanwhile, appear to be still FOMO long and wrong and are suffering delta nerves. A higher number may also test the "inflation hedge" thesis of the crypto-space. However, as we all know, tweets from Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood or any bank facilitating cryptos for their most affluent and most demanding clients, bored with betting on horses and greyhounds, are the real fundamental drivers of that market.

Thankfully, Asia will have the entire weekend to pick the bones from the smoking ruins of the New York session and make more level-headed assessments. We can also throw China's weekend data release of Foreign Exchange Reserves and, more importantly, its Trade Balance into the mix for Monday, with Inflation and PPI also released on Monday morning. Asia will also be closely monitoring the number of cases in China's current delta-variant Covid-19 outbreak and whether larger scale lockdowns will occur. Cue the music for more global supply chain disruption.

Japan's Household Spending and Average Cash Earnings for June YoY and MoM well and truly missed the mark this morning. That picture won't get better as Covid-19 accelerated across the country in July with no Olympic spending boost to be had either. Like most of the rest of Asia, Japan's GDP for the year will need a downward reassessment, and we can expect JGB's to stay at zero and the BoJ to remain in its 30-year easing path. That should be supportive for USD/JPY at the periphery.

At 1230 SGT, the Reserve Bank of India will release its latest policy decision and should be good for some fireworks in the Rupee and local equity markets post-announcement. I expect the RBI to ignore once again its stagflationary outlook and to leave its three key policy rates unchanged. The bond-buying programme should remain intact as well. If there is a surprise, I would think it would be a trimming of policy rates or increasing its QE, don't call it QE buying targets. USD/INR will rise in that scenario, but so will local equities. The fallout for the currency will be limited, though, as more foreign investors would pile into the equity market. Never underestimate the power of the FOMO young Jedis, especially with China equities still in the naughty corner.

RBI aside, it looks like Asia will cruise into the end of the week, and I expect Europe will do the same ahead of what will be a Messi US Non-Farm Payroll session.

Equity markets tread water in Asia

Another day, another record close for US equity markets, and thus it was once again overnight despite US bond yields firming slightly. A better than expected Initial Jobless Claims print seems to have been the catalyst/excuse Wall Street needed to send the S&P and Nasdaq to all-time high closes. The S&P 500 rose by 0.60%, the Nasdaq climbed by 0.78%, and the Dow Jones rallied by 0.71%. Futures on all three are in a pre-payroll stupor in Asia, hovering each side of unchanged.

It is much the same in Asia markets, with the Nikkei 225 creeping 0.35% higher while the Kospi has edged 0.15% lower, and Taipei has fallen by 0.30%. Bangkok has had another record day of Covid-19 cases, but the SET has edged 0.15% on the ensuing Baht weakness. In Indonesia, local e-com unicorn Bukalapak IPO'ed today and promptly rose by 25%. That, however, could not lift the broader market, Jakarta climbing just 0.15%. Singapore has increased by 0.20%, while Kuala Lumpur has fallen by 0.15% as both ease into the end of the week. In Australia, the ASX 200 and All Ordinaries are unchanged. The Wallabies impending pummelling by the New Zealand All Blacks in tomorrow's rugby test, limiting bullish sentiment.

China markets are generally lower as S&P downgraded Evergrande to CCC and warned about their debt trajectory. S&P, Moody’s and Fitch have now all downgraded Evergrande bonds, and that has sent shivers once again through China's foreign currency-denominated corporate bond market. Combined with the Covid-19 outbreak and Government regulatory fears, China equity markets are heading for a negative finish to the week. The Shanghai Composite is 0.50% lower, with the CSI 300 falling 0.80%, while Hong Kong, somewhat surprisingly for the second day in a row, is holding its own unchanged for the day. Perhaps "bargain hunters" in China tech heavyweights are limiting the fallout there. Let's see how that works out for them next week.

Europe is likely to follow suit and content itself to trade modestly in the green while awaiting the US employment data. As I said earlier, you can construct a bullish argument for US equities on both a weak or excellent Non-Farm's number. It would be a brave man who said US equities wouldn't finish higher tonight, especially if US yields move lower again.

The US Dollar maintains its gains

The US Dollar finished little changed overnight but is still holding on to all its gains this week. The dollar index edged 0.03% lower to 92.26, rising 0.11% to 92.36 in Asia today. The dollar index's downside breakout point last week was at 92.60, and this is my initial resistance level. Support is distant at the 91.80 double bottom, followed by the more import 91.50 level, which is also the 100-day moving average. A firm payrolls number should see the greenback strengthen once again as the taper-nistas return to the fold. I suspect that more than a little risk-hedging buying has been supporting the US Dollar these last few days, and I expect that to continue into the US data.

EUR/USD continued moving lower overnight and has fallen another 0.10% to 1.1820 in Asia. Most of the weakness is due to EUR/GBP selling after the Bank of England left policy unchanged yesterday but hinted at future tapering. That has lifted GBP/USD to 1.3920 as of this morning, with a rise through 1.4000 signalling a 250+ point rally. EUR/GBP fell 0.35% to 0.8493 overnight, just shy of the April low at 0.8472. A daily close below 0.8472 would be a breakout of EUR/GBP's multi-month 0.8470/0.8720 range, and the cross could fall to 0.8250 in the weeks ahead in this scenario.

USD/CNY remains anchored at 6.4650, a situation I don't expect to change until next week at the earliest. Regional Asian currencies range-traded overnight. The Won, Ringgit, Indian Rupee, and Indonesian Rupiah made modest gains, but the Thai Baht remains under severe pressure after a dovish Bank of Thailand and the increasing onslaught of Covid-19. USD/THB has risen to 33.388 today and could well tell 34.000 next week if the virus situation does not rapidly improve. I wouldn't be breaking the champagne out yet on the Ringgit or Rupiah either. The RBI will be good for some volatility in USD/INR soon. USD/INR is trading at 74.000 at the moment, and it wouldn't surprise me post-decision if it traded at either 73.80 or 74.40; just don't ask me which side it will be.

Oil staged a modest rally

The corrective rally that started in Asia yesterday extended through to the New York session as physical bargain hunters emerged. Brent crude finished 1.30% higher at $71.30 a barrel, and WTI rose by 1.60% to $69.20 a barrel. Both contracts are 10 cents higher in subdued pre-US-data Asian trading.

I continue to believe that any deeper sell-off in oil, while entirely possible on speculative culling, will be short-lived and followed by equally vigorous rallies. The US Non-Farm Payrolls tonight could be good for a directional move either way.

Brent crude has support at $70.00 a barrel, and then its 100-DMA just below at $69.75 a barrel. Failure of the 100-DMA could see another reactionary spike lower, potentially reaching the 20th of July low at $67.50 a barrel; however, this is not my base case.

Similarly, WTI has support at $68.00 a barrel, followed closely by its 100-DMA at $67.20 a barrel. Again, failure of $67.20 could see a snap reaction lower, targeting the 20th of July low at $65.10 a barrel. I would not expect it to linger long at those lower levels, however.

Gold looks to be in trouble

The US Dollar remained firm, but US yields rose slightly overnight, pushing gold prices lower once again. Gold fell 0.43% to $1804.00 an ounce, closing just below the 100-DMA at $1804.50 an ounce, an ominous technical development. Prices continue to sag today, with Asia pushing gold 0.23% lower to $1800.00 an ounce.

Gold's price action remains very poor, with its rapid retreat from multi-day resistance around $1830.00 an ounce, a significant red light. Its inability to withstand even modest US Dollar strength or slightly higher US yields is an0other warning sign, signalling the bullish traders appear to be running out of patience. Gold looks increasingly likely to stage another substantial move lower to wash out stale long-positioning.

For gold to hold above $1800.00 an ounce, it will need tonight's US Non-Farm Payrolls to be very weak. A robust payrolls number will likely see a failure of major support just below at $1790.00 an ounce. That will signal a more significant move lower, targeting $1750.00 an ounce in the days ahead. Hold has nearby resistance at $1805.00, today's 100-DMA, followed by the 200-DMA at $1820.00 an ounce. That is followed by a series of multi-day highs between $1830.00 and $1834.00 an ounce, which is now a very formidable barrier to further advances in the near term.